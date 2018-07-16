Research Deliver Insight into Global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Forecast 2025

Summary:

This report studies the global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The growing penetration of technological devices across the globe has triggered the use of advanced electronic equipment. Proliferating government ingenuities to promote industrialisation and digitalisation in developing economies is the regional development opportunity for the gigabit Wi-Fi access point market. The speedy rise in data traffic in several emerging economies such as India is the optimistic opportunity for internet service providers and device providers to extract business prospects from such nations.

The deployment of gigabit Wi-Fi access points is expected to rise in the commercial and industrial sectors in the coming years.

In 2017, the global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Aerohive

Aruba

Cisco

D-Link

Ruckus.

TP-Link

Zebra

Fortinet

Netgear

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wireless Access Points

Wireless LAN Controllers

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial/Industrial

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Manufacturers

Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

