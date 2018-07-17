Bonded Abrasives Market is all set to witness a significant growth of USD~18.1 billion with CAGR of ~5.2 % until 2022

Latest research report on “Global Bonded Abrasives Market 2018 Research Report ” now available at a high quality database of Marketresearchfuture.com with market size, share, trends, Competitive and statistical analysis.

Bonded Abrasives Market Definition:

Commenting on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, “Global Bonded Abrasives market size is expected to grow at USD ~18.1 billion by 2022. The market witnessed a significant growth over the forecasted period owing to growing applications such as precision grinding, cutting, rough grinding, fabrication, polishing, and others across various industries.

Bonded abrasives can be segmented on the basis of end user industry into the following categories including automobile, shipbuilding, construction, general metalworking, and others. On the basis of application bonded abrasives segmented in to precision grinding, cutting, rough grinding, fabrication, polishing, and others.

Bonded Abrasives Key Players Analysis:

Saint-Gobain Abrasives (US)

3M Manufacturing company (US)

Buffalo Abrasives Inc(US)

Abrasivos Manhattan SA (Spain)

Marrose Abrasives (U.K)

Grinding Techniques (Pty) Ltd (South Africa)

SAK Abrasives Limited (India)

sia Abrasives Industries AG (Switzerland)

Flexovit (U.S)

Carborundum Universal Limited (India)

The report for Global Bonded Abrasives Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

Bonded Abrasives Market Regional Overview:-

On the basis of geography, the global bonded abrasives market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Increasing market of metals such as steels and other due to urbanization countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, APAC region accounted for the maximum share in the bonded abrasives market, additionally in all of these China led the global bonded abrasives market. Industrial applications such as cutting, grinding of tools as plumbing tools, and other tools is expected to drive the bonded abrasives market in China, Japan and South Korea countries.

Bonded Abrasives Market Study Objecvtives:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global bonded abrasives market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

Intended Audience

Bonded Abrasives manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Bonded Abrasives

Production Process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory