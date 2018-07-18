Data Virtualization Market 2018 Global Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Regional Analysis and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The data virtualization market is estimated to grow at a fast pace accounting to the enterprise applications like CRM, ERP, BI, CMS, ESB, Web conferencing and many others. Data Virtualization can be experienced as an advanced and more user friendly version of Data federation, however there is a big difference between the two. Data federation still revolves around data extraction, data transform and data load whereas data virtualization creates an abstraction layer which can be used to have a logical view of all the data without even worrying about the technical details of the data. Data virtualization federated data from different sources like operational systems, cloud services, data warehouse, relational databases and others, creates an abstraction layer and delivers to the data consumers like Enterprise applications and Application servers.

Data Virtualization Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world and North America turns out to be holding the largest share of the market. Data virtualization is held integrated by various different technologies and trends like cloud services, Enterprise services, application servers and many data architects, CIO’s CTO’s seem to have interest in data virtualization. Being the early adopter of innovative technologies, North America leads the space.

Major Key Players:

Cisco systems (US)

Red Hat Software (US)

Informatica (US)

Denodo Technologies Inc (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Capsenta (US)

Data Virtuality (Germany)

Microsoft corporation (US)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4447

Regional Analysis:

Data Virtualization market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world and North America turns out to be holding the largest share of the market. Being the early adopter of innovative technologies, North America leads the space. Large organizations are facing the issues of right data at right time. Data architects are engaged in providing the operational data. North America holds most of the software giant’s Microsoft, cisco, Informatica, Denodo which also turn out to be the large software vendors for data virtualization.

Data virtualization market is driven by many different and interrelated technologies and trends which lastly affects the end users. Increase in the internet penetration rate has resulted in the collection of huge amount of data across different data warehouses, clouds, databases and others. This has ultimately created a requirement for the e – commerce companies to adopt the data virtualization. North America, especially US is the leader in e – commerce space and the internet usage. Being an early user of cloud services, North America leads data virtualization market upfront.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Data Virtualization into Data consumers, Vendors, End user, and region.

Data Consumers:

Business Intelligence (BI)

Mobile Enterprise

Application servers

Vendors:

Large Software vendors

Specialized Pure Play vendors

Service Providers

Supplementary Technologies

End – User:

Healthcare

Insurance

Retail

Manufacturing

E – commerce

Media

Telecom

Government

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the world.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-virtualization-market-4447

Intended Audience:

Data Architects

Organization heads

CIO’s

CTO’s

Software developers

Enablers

Government agencies

Financial agencies

Telecom and media agencies

Cloud service providers

Data warehouse

E – commerce

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com