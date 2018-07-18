Eternal Web Pvt Ltd is now AWS Consulting Partner

Eternal Web Pvt. Ltd, an India based custom software development company. The company started out as a small team of techies to strengthen the quality of outsourced software development in India. Over the time company has evolved as a brand for custom software development with bleeding edge technologies.

This vision of adopting latest technologies and excelling in them has made team Eternal, a premier choice for a wide range of solutions from PoC to Enterprise. Going with its vision, Team Eternal has become AWS Consulting Partner for providing managed IT infrastructure services in India and globally.

AWS being global leader in cloud computing has set very high standard and is very picky to select its partner. The following are its requirements for partnership:

Requirements Metric

Program Fee $2,500/year

AWS Public Customer References 2

AWS Technical Professional Accreditations or Instructor-Led Training Attendees 2

AWS Business Professional Accreditations 2

Associate Level Certifications 2

Minimum AWS Billings (3 Month Average), Direct or Influenced >$1,000/month

AWS Support Developer+

When we go for excellence money is never an issue and same was with Eternal too. The team of Eternal has easily surpassed the toughest part of the challenge by its sheer will and acquired technical expertise.

Team Eternal can help anyone with their AWS expertise which is continuing to grow with each day:

● Compute: Foundational cloud services that provide you with all the computing power you will ever need. Specifically EC2, EC2 Container Service, Lightsail, Elastic Beanstalk, Lambda and Batch

● Storage: An Amazon cloud storage service that offers a reliable, scalable, and secure place for your data. Specifically S3, EFS, Glacier and Storage Gateway

● DataBase: AWS offers a robust choice of database services to fit your application requirements. Specially RDS, DynamoDB, DynamoDB Accelerator (DAX), ElastiCache and Redshift

● Networking & Content Delivery: A collection of foundational Amazon Networking services like VPC, CloudFront, Direct Connect and Route 53

● Migration: An AWS service that allows you to migrate your apps, services, and databases to AWS. They can help you with Migration Hub, Application Discovery Service, Database Migration Service, Server Migration Service, Snowball, Snowball Edge and Snowmobile

● Developer Tools: AWS services that are designed to enable DevOps to rapidly and safely deliver software. Some of them are CodeStar, CodeCommit, CodeBuild, CodeDeploy, CodePipeline , X-Ray and AWS Command Line interface

● Management Tools: AWS Management Tools for IT administrators, systems administrators, and developers. The major players being CloudWatch, CloudFormation, CloudTrail, Config, OpsWorks, Service Catalog, Trusted Advisor, Managed Services and Personal Health Dashboard

● Security, Identity & Compliance: Security and specifically cloud security at AWS is the highest priority. Team Eternal will help you with Artifact, Certificate Manager, Cloud Directory, CloudHSM, Directory Service, Identity & Access Management (IAM), Inspector, Key Management Service (KMS), Organizations, AWS Shield and Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Some of the latest technologies and frameworks that they work with are:

1. Languages & frameworks: Node.js, AngularJS, React JS, Magento and PHP Frameworks

2. Databases: MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite

3. Servers & platforms: AWS, VPS, SVN, GIT, Docker and DevOps

Team Eternal is more than ready with its competent technical expertise backed with AWS managed IT infrastructure making it power-house for all types of IT projects and offshore outsourced software development, on which you always rely on.

Contact Media:

Phone +91 (79) 400 974 88

Email:contact@eternalsoftsolutions.com

Web: http://www.eternalsoftsolutions.com