India Tile Adhesive Market 2018 | Share, Competitive Analysis and Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023

India Tile Adhesives Market – Market Overview

Tile Adhesive is a non-metallic substance which is able to join two substrates using adhesion mechanisms (developed between the adhesive and substrate) and cohesive mechanism (developed within the adhesive itself). They have ultimate flexibility, high bond strength, shock & impact and chemical resistance. Tile adhesives are used to install tiles in residential, commercial and institutional buildings on floors or on walls.

India is a potential market for construction activities, therefore, tile adhesive demand has been in the rise over the past five years in this market. Growth in India tile adhesive market is highly credible to tremendous growth in residential construction activities and growing Ceramic Tile consumption. In addition to this, commercial activities are also increasing year by year driven by large investment from foreign countries. However, low profit merging coupled with lesser awareness regarding the tile adhesive has been challenging the growth of this market. The global market has witnessed increasing consumption trend of polymer modified compendious tile adhesives over the past five years. Since the Asia Pacific was one of the prominent market for construction industry, aforementioned trend has been seem followed by Indian market as well.

Key Players:

Pidilite Industries Ltd., Henkel, Huntsman, Fosroc, Bostik, MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd., Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd., Ardex Endura, Sika India Private Ltd., among others. and among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global India Tile Adhesives Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

India Tile Adhesives Market- Competitive Landscape

India Tile Adhesive represents healthy numbers in terms of consumption and it is likely to grow significantly. Since the country has a presence of global leaders, demand for tile adhesives is growing as a results of global developments. Pidilite is one of the key industry participant in this market holding a key shares and likely to dominate the market in the coming years as well. Apart from Pidilite, Henkel, Huntsman, Fosroc, Bostik, MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd., Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd., Ardex Endura, Sika India Private Ltd are the other global players actively operating in the India market. ‘Make In India’ initiative by Indian government has resulted into increasing construction activities and led this market to undergo several acquisition as well as capacity expansion activities over the last three years. The market is heading towards growth expansion driven by booming construction activities along with economic development. Over USD 20 million investment in tile adhesive in Pune, India by H.B. Fuller is considered as one of the major development in 2017 and has set increased consumption of tile adhesives.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

August 17, 2017- India’s leading producer of ceramic and vitrified tiles Kajaria has announces the expansion of three new state-of-art Kajaria Galaxy showrooms in Delhi, India. The showroom will be offering more than 4000 sq. ft. of wall and floor tile concept from Kajaria. This expansion activity expected to grow awareness of tile adhesive and set enhanced consumption in the coming years. Three newly opened plants will be operational in Dehradoon Marble House in Nangal Raya, B.K. Sanitary Emporium in Bhogal and Pranay Tiles & Sanitary Mart in Chattarpur Extension.

February 16, 2016- Fosroc India has launched their existing tiling solution product offering by adding range of high quality new tiling products in Indian market. As a part of extensive launch campaign new launch Nitotile range was initially introduced in three locations including Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. The overall launched Nitotile product range includes Nitotile GPX, Nitotile MPA, Nitotile Grout, and Nitotile EPW. As stated by one of the board member of Fosroc India, the extended tiling range has launched to provide innovative tiling solution which is expected to set enhanced consumption of Tile Adhesive.

March 22, 2016- HB Fuller completes first phase of long term investment by initiating USD 20 million investment in Pune, India. With this investment, HB Fuller opened new R&D centre in its Shirwal, India manufacturing facility, in adhesive solutions. To tap the high potential offered by Indian market, this expansion has been made and it is expected to provide several new opportunities in the coming years as well.

