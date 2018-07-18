Rare Earth Metals Market: High-Tech Co., Ltd, Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd, Beijing Zhongke Sanhuan High-tech Co. Ltd., China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. by 2026

Research Report Insights (RRI) analyzes the global rare earth metals market in a new publication titled “Rare Earth Metals Market: Global Industry Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2026”. This study provides data for 2015 along with the forecast for the period (2016–2026). The main objective of the report is to identify dynamics in the market and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the global rare earth metals market. To provide better understanding of the market, the report also includes the analysis of drivers, restraints, trends on all seven regions, namely, Asia Pacific Excl. Japan, Japan, North America, Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and the Middle East & Africa which influence the current market scenario and future status of the global Rare Earth Metals Market over the forecast period.

Metal Type

Application

Region

Neodymium

Yttrium

Dysprosium

Terbium

Europium

Cerium

Lanthanum

· Catalysts

· Permanent Magnets

· Metallurgy & Alloys

· Polishing

· Glass

· Phosphors

· Ceramics

· Others

· North America

· Latin America

· Western Europe

· Eastern Europe

· Asia Pacific excl. Japan

· Japan

· Middle East and Africa

Report For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114853/Rare-Earth-Metals-Market

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the global rare earth metals marketreport is categorically split into different sections based on market segmentation – by metal type, by application, and by region. The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with value chain, pricing analysis, drivers, restraints, and trends in the market. The report also provides a brief overview of the global supply and demand scenario.The sections that follow include global rare earth metals market analysis for individual regions on the basis of metal types, application,and regional/country level. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global Rare Earth Metals Market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from segments, the report also provides volume (tonnes) data, absolute $ opportunity, and total incremental opportunity for each of the segments over the forecast period (2016-2026).

In the final section of the report, we have provided the global Rare Earth Metals Market competition landscape with key company market shares and performance, to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global Rare Earth Metals Market along with their strategies. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and forecast made for 2016–2026. To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of rare earth metals, based on metal types such as across key geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) as well as volume (tonnes) of the global Rare Earth Metals Market. To deduce market volume size, consumption of rare earth metals has been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global Rare Earth Metals Market is expected to develop in the future.

The critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets, along with primary interviews with manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global rare earth metals market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual consumption of rare earth metals and expected consumption in the global Rare Earth Metals Market over the forecast period.

We have also analyzed the different segments of the global Rare Earth Metals Market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the global Rare Earth Metals Market. The report also analyses the global Rare Earth Metals Market based on the absolute dollar opportunity. This is often overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a sales perspective, it is essential to identify absolute dollar opportunity in order to identify potential resources in the rare earth metals market.

RRI has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global rare earth metals market. This market attractiveness index would help clients to identify real market opportunities in the global rare earth metals market.

Analyst’s Pick

Current Scenario

The primary and the secondary research played a crucial part in assessing the evolving market behavior for the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow at an above average CAGR due to anticipated robust growth in key end applications especially in renewable energy industry and in hybrid & electric vehicles industry across various regions.

Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114853/Rare-Earth-Metals-Market

Challenge

The market growth in certain regions of the globe is somewhat restrained by supply security and volatility in prices. China dominates the overall global rare earth metals supply and demand. However, production in some of the other rare earth metalsrich countries is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd, Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd, Beijing Zhongke Sanhuan High-tech Co. Ltd., China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd, Jiangxi Tungsten Industry Group Co. Ltd and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited are all having their headquarters in China. Amongst others, Lynas Corporation, Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd. and Alkane Resources Ltd.

Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114853/Rare-Earth-Metals-Market