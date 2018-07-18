Vitamin K2 Market by Share, Size, Growth, Trend, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Vitamin K2 is the term for a group of compounds called ‘menaquinones,’ which can be found mainly in dairy products. All K vitamins are similar in structure, but differ in the length of the “side chain”. The longer the side chain, the better effect and efficiency.

Vitamin K2 is a type of Vitamin K. The main function of Vitamin K is to activate the calcium-binding properties of proteins. Vitamin K1 is mostly involved in blood clotting, while Vitamin K2 helps regulate where calcium ends up in the body.

Vitamin K2 is important for the body to utilize calcium to build healthy, strong bones and to inhibit calcium deposits in the arteries.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies prefer sign contract with big marketing players or set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Vitamin K2 will register a 24.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 270 million by 2023, from US$ 73 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vitamin K2 market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

MK-7

MK-4

Other

Segmentation by application:

Powder

Oil

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kappa Bioscience

NattoPharma

Gnosis

DSM

Viridis BioPharma

Frutarom

DuPont Nutrition & Health

GeneFerm Biotechnology

Shanghai Reson Biotech

Guangdong Goodscend

Seebio Biotech

Kyowa Hakko

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vitamin K2 consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Vitamin K2 market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vitamin K2 manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vitamin K2 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vitamin K2 submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Vitamin K2 by Players

Chapter Four: Vitamin K2 by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

