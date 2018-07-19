2018 Global Scratch Resistant Glass market forecast to 2024

Global Scratch Resistant Glass Market Research Report 2018 is a professionally prepared report by AxiomMRC, that offers in-depth knowledge as well as information regarding the Scratch Resistant Glass industry with respect to definitions, classifications, applications, industry chain overview; industry policies as well as plans, product specifications; manufacturing processes, cost structures etc.

The global scratch resistant glass market is segmented based on application. The major application segments of the scratch-resistant glass market are smartphones, tablets, LCD/LED and automotive. LCD/LED accounted for largest application segment accounting for more than 40% of market share in 2017. The new product introduction in large display category is projected to increase the implementation of scratch resistant glass in this application segment. Tablets are the second fastest growing application segment growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2024.

The growth of the global scratch resistant glass market is largely driven by factors such as the increase in demand for semiconductors and electronic products, and rising demand for smartphone manufacturing. In addition, the market is expected to witness high growth owing to a substantial increase in the shipments and sales of smartphones. Increasing adoption of advanced technology by smartphone manufacturers is expected to act as the major driver for market growth.

Download a Sample copy of this Report@

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under the Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America are the key segments whereas, in the Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key segments covered in the report.

The Global Scratch Resistant Glass market is led by leading manufacturers:

The scratch resistant glass ecosystem includes raw material suppliers, component suppliers, scratch resistant glass machine manufacturers and assemblers, technology providers, service providers, distributors and resellers, and end users. The major manufacturers are Asahi Glass, Corning Glass, Nippon Electric Glass, Guardian, Kyocera, Schott Glass, Rayotek, Rubicon Technology, Crystalwise Technology, Crystran, Saint-Gobain, and Swiss Jewel.

Market Segment Based on Applications, can be divided into:

· Smartphones,

· Tablets,

· LCD/LED and

· Automotive LCD/LED

Get more details about this Report @ http://axiommrc.com/speak-to-analyst/?report=1399