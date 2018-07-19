Booking Starts for home @ Godrej Origins Vikhroli in Mumbai| call @ +919810047296

Godrej Origins Vikhroli Mumbai is another flagship residential project launched by Godrej Group. The perfectly planned project offers world-class living standards to all the residents with outstanding features, amenities, and fascinating views. The main USP of this project is its strategic location – Vikhroli on Eastern Express Highway, which is the lifeline of Mumbai.

Without any doubt, Godrej Origins Vikhroli Mumbai the Trees is a spectacular residential community that is commercially vibrant, aesthetically attractive and offers a friendly place to live and work. The property is in its construction phase, and on completion, the project will offer a premium office space, residential towers, five star hospitality, and high-end retail stores.

This flagship Godrej Origins Vikhroli Mumbai Project is spread over 35 acres of land on Eastern Express Highway and offers a wide selection of apartment options ranging from 1 BHK to 4 BHK. The perfection in planning and designing of the project is reflected from every nook and corner of the project. Each residential tower of the project offers unique views, generous amenities and features.

This newer project of Godrej Group – Godrej Origins the Trees will offer the latest configuration of apartments, commercial spaces, restaurants and hotels. Conceptualized as a new mixed-use urban district located on the expanding and increasingly well-connected eastern edge of Mumbai, Godrej Origins Vikhroli Mumbai carefully choreographs a robust program of residential, retail, hotel, and commercial uses on a 34-acre site. Godrej Origins Vikhroli Mumbai offers the best aspects of city life close to nature, and at a pace set by those living here. The development is a unique blend of uses that ensures a vibrant community will thrive.

Godrej Properties Ltd, one of India’s leading real estate developers, today announced the launch of Phase 2 of its flagship project, Godrej Origins Vikhroli Mumbai . The Trees is one of the largest real estate projects in Mumbai and is the first step towards the greater development opportunity that will unfold in Vikhroli. The first phase of the project, which was launched in November 2015, saw rapid sales with 348 apartments representing 93% of the total available units sold within one month of the launch.

We,SRK Residency PVT. LTD. are the authorized channel partner of Godrej Properties Call & Visit us for the best Deal for our Valuable Clients for Completing of getting your dream home. We are the fastest growing company in providing home solutions. We completely understand your home requirements. Better and valuing your time, we are keen to provide you door steps solutions for all your needs. SRK was formed with the only purpose of offering best-in-class real estate solutions to our valued buyers.

Kindly visit http://www.srkresidency.com

To get the complete Location and price detail of dream house in this project , Kindly

Contact us @ +91-9810047296, +91-9810009987, (UK)442035145468, (USA)+16466264218

We http://www.srkresidency.com deals in Apartments for completing your Dream Homes.

For best offer, Kindly Visit the website for getting apartments

http://godrejs-elements.com | http://godrejmeridien-gurgaon.com | http://godrejbellaryroad.srkresidency.com | www.srkresidency.com/godrej-golf-links-luxury-villas-in-greater-noida | http://www.srkresidency.com/godrej-origins-vikhroli-trees-godrej/

Godrej Elements Hinjawadi in Pune |

Godrej Meridien in Gurgaon |

Godrej Bellery Road in bangalore |



Godrej Golf Link Villas in Greater Noida | Godrej Origins Vikhroli in Mumbai

Booking Starts for best affordable home Now. Call us at +919810047296