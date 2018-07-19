Cell Isolation Market Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures, Demand and Supply to 2023

Market Scenario

The cell isolation market is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period (2018–2023). It is estimated that the cell isolation market is expected to grow at a CAGR ~17.8 % during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Cell isolation is the process of separating individual living cells from a cluster of tissue or cell suspension. It may be used for volume reduction of blood components, recovery of mononucleated cells from cord blood, the concentration of bone marrow, and other cell isolation applications.

The market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases and rising government funding for cell-based research. For instance, in 2015, the National Institutes of Health invested around 1,429 million USD for stem cells research. Moreover, technological advancements, growing research on personalized medicine and increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is likely to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Despite the drivers, the high cost of cell isolation systems and complex cell behavior characteristics restrains the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The cell isolation market is segmented on the basis of product, cell type, technique, application, and end-user.

On the basis of the product, the market is classified as consumables and instruments. The consumables are further classified as reagents, kits, media, and sera, beads, disposables. The instruments are segmented into centrifuges, flow cytometers, magnetic-activated cell separation, and filtration system. The magnetic-activated cell separator system is further classified into manual magnetic-activated cell separator systems and automated magnetic-activated cell separator systems.

On the basis of cell type, the market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. The human cells are further segmented into differentiated cells and stem cells.

The cell isolation market on the basis of the technique is segmented as centrifugation-based cell isolation, surface marker-based cell isolation, and filtration-based cell isolation.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, tissue regeneration, in vitro diagnostics, and therapeutics.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as research laboratories and institutes, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, cell banks, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Geographically, cell isolation market has been segmented into America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas cell isolation market is further segmented into North America, and South America. North America is further classified as the US and Canada.

The European cell isolation market is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Western Europe.

The Asia-Pacific cell isolation market is segmented into Japan, China, India, Republic of Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.

The Middle Eastern and African cell isolation market is segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Summary

The American region is expected to dominate the cell isolation market, owing to the existing well-established healthcare system, increasing prevalence of cancer cases, increasing government funding in research, and technological advancements. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2016, around 1,685,210 new cases of cancer had been diagnosed in the US Furthermore, the increasing cancer care expenditure in the United States is likely to drive the market growth. For instance, in 2017, the US Department of Health and Human Services estimated 147.3 billion USD national expenditures for cancer care.

Europe is anticipated to hold the second position in the cell isolation market. It is expected that the government support towards research & development expenditure and rising prevalence chronic diseases such as cancer is likely to drive the European cell isolation market. According to the Cancer Research UK, in 2012, 14.1 million cases of cancer were diagnosed all over the world, and 8.2 million died due to cancer. It also projected that the number of cancer patients is expected to reach 23.6 million in 2030.

The Asia-Pacific cell isolation market consists of countries namely China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, and Australia. The market growth is mainly driven by rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical industries in the region and rising government funding in life sciences sector. Moreover, countries like India and China have established research institutes promoting cell-based research which contributes to the market growth.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to low development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Company Profiles

• Beckman Coulter (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• GE Healthcare (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

• Merck KGaA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Miltenyi Biotec

• Pluriselect Life Science

• Stemcell Technologies Inc.

• Terumo Bct (A Subsidiary of Terumo Corporation)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

