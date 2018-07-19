Welding Equipment Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2026

Welding is a process of manufacturing or assembling employed to join materials such as metals and thermoplastics. Metals or thermoplastics are joined together by fusion of the intersecting materials. Welding is an evolving technology. Commonly implemented welding technologies include shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), gas metal arc welding (GMAW), flux-cored arc welding (FCAW), and submerged arc welding (SAW).

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46884

A majority of industrial products are manufactured by using the welding process. Hence, the demand for welding equipment to carry out the welding process is rising globally. However, use of new materials in various industries has led to the requirement for innovative welding technologies. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on the development of new welding machines and equipment to fulfill the rising demand. The concept of robotic laser welding is also gaining popularity across the globe. With help of robotic welding, manufacturers can weld parts in a quicker, better, consistent, and safe manner. The demand for robotic laser welding is high in the automotive industry, owing to the constant need for perfect joining of two parts.

In terms of technology, the welding equipment market can be classified into arc welding, resistance welding, oxy-fuel welding, laser beam welding, and others. The arc welding segment dominated the market for welding equipment in 2017 and is expected to gain maximum traction during the forecast period. Arc welding is the most preferred technology in the manufacture of pipelines, offshore structures, and other process equipment. Arc welding technology is widely applied for chassis parts, owing to ease of continuous joining and high strength and rigidity of joints that the technology provides. Advanced arc welding technologies are also being introduced to improve productivity and efficiency. The increasing trend of reduction in the weight of car bodies is driving the demand for advanced arc welding technologies.

Request for Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=46884

Key players operating in the global welding equipment market include Daihen Corporation, Air Liquide SA, Bohler Thyssen Welding USA Inc., Panasonic Welding Systems Co. Ltd., Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., ARCON Welding, LLC, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, ACRO Automation Systems, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Banner Welder Inc., and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.