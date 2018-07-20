Opportunities for the global stretcher market to reach $2 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global stretcher market looks promising with opportunities in hospital, clinic and ambulance facilities. The global stretcher market is expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing number of hospitals and ambulance facilities, increasing number of patients with disabilities, accidents, chronic diseases, and the growing geriatric population.

In this market, fixed and adjustable stretchers are the major product types used for patient handling in the hospital. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that adjustable stretchers are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

By technology type, the global stretcher market is segmented into motorized stretchers and non-motorized stretchers. The non-motorized stretcher segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period, as they are highly affordable and do not require skilled caregivers to handle patients as is the case with motorized stretchers.

By end use, the global stretcher market is segmented into hospitals and clinic & ambulance facilities. The hospital segment is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period because of its well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing number of hospitals and operating rooms in existing hospitals, and the continued development of various medical facilities.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the increasing use of advanced hospital stretchers and increasing use of motorized stretchers. Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Fu Shun Hsing Technology Co. Ltd. Getinge Group, and Medline Medical Equipment, Inc. are among the major suppliers of the stretcher market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global stretcher market by product, technology, application end user, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Stretcher Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global stretcher market by product, technology, application, end user, and region, as follows:

By Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Fixed Stretchers

• Adjustable Stretchers

• Stretcher Chairs

By Technology Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Non-Motorized Stretchers

• Motorized Stretchers

By Application [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Emergency and Transport Stretchers

• Pediatric Stretchers

• Radiology Stretchers

• Bariatric Stretchers

• Procedural Stretchers

• OB/GYN (Obstetrics and Gynecology) Stretchers

By End User [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Hospital

• Clinic and Ambulance Facilities

By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• North America

− United States

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− United Kingdom

− Italy

− Spain

• APAC

− China

− India

− Japan

• ROW

− Brazil

This 203-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global stretcher market by product (fixed stretchers, adjustable stretchers, and stretcher chairs), technology (non-motorized stretchers and motorized stretchers), application (emergency and transport stretchers, pediatric stretchers, radiology stretchers, bariatric stretchers, procedural stretchers, and OB/GYN (obstetrics and gynecology) stretchers), end user (hospital and clinic and ambulance facilities), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q. 10 What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?