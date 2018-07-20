Research Deliver Insight into Global Wi-Fi Chipsets Market 2018 and Forecast 2023

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

A wireless chipset is a piece of internal hardware designed to allow a device to communicate with another wireless-enabled device. This type of chipset can be found inside computers as well as a number of other wireless products. Types of hardware that might contain a wireless chipset include wireless Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC) hardware like wireless local area network (WLAN) cards and external WLAN adapters. Other types of hardware that might include a wireless chipset include routers and any other wireless devices that transmit or receive a wireless signal.

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3289399-global-wi-fi-chipsets-wifi-chipsets-market-by

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The emergence of dual-band routers is also expected to aid market growth by 2020. Wi-Fi technology uses 2.4 GHz and 5GHz frequencies for data transfer. As most devices, from baby monitors to Bluetooth, use the 2.4 GHz frequency, it is becoming over-crowded and slower. A large number of vendors are focusing on developing dual-band routers. These routers consist of two different types of wireless radios to support connections on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz. They also allow users to pick and connect to the strongest Wi-Fi signal.

The Smartphone end user segment accounted for more than 71% of the market share during 2015 and is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of 2020. With the continuous evolution of mobile devices since the late 2000s, manufacturers have been integrating new features such as Wi-Fi into these devices. This has resulted in increased demand for Wi-Fi chipsets in the smartphone segment. The latest smartphones that are available in the market are equipped with Wi-Fi and cellular technologies. This has improved mobile data services, which has boosted mobile traffic rapidly and is likely to accelerate the demand for Wi-Fi capability in smartphones.

During 2015, North America dominated the market, accounting for more than 24% of the market share. The US is the major revenue contributing country in this region. Currently, the North American market is at the stage of saturation. The market has limited growth potential, especially in the Americas, due to an already established infrastructure and high penetration of Wi-Fi-enabled smartphones and tablets. Analysts predict that the market growth in this region will be limited during the forecast period. Developing from multi chip to single chip, internal and external WiFi chip manufacturers play games.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3289399-global-wi-fi-chipsets-wifi-chipsets-market-by

Actually, in the products of mobile phone, and other products, independent WiFi chip having only the function of connecting and transferring single processing and transmission protocol TCP/ IP must be placed at the end of AP having strong performance, so that it can form a complete communication architecture. However , a lot of intelligent hardware in the field of internet of things , such as kettle , electric rice cooker , lamps and lanterns , soybean milk machine etc, have no powerful AP originally .Therefore , independent WiFi chip of course have difficulty.

The worldwide market for Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 20500 million US$ in 2023, from 16000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Broadcom

Qualcomm Atheros

MediaTek

Marvell

Intel

Realtek

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Cypress Semiconductor

Microchip

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type covers

802.11n

802.11ac

802.11ad

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC)

Smart Home Devices

Mobile Phone

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets), with sales, revenue, and price of Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) by Countries

6 Europe Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) by Countries

8 South America Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) by Countries

10 Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market Segment by Type

11 Global Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market Segment by Application

12 Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix