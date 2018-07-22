Have a Great Staying Experience at Comfort Inn & Suites Lexington Park Maryland Hotel

For Immediate Release:

Lexington Park is a beautiful place situated in Maryland that offers a lot of must visit and prominent attractions that every traveler should never miss. It is a great holiday destination for all those who are looking for a hotspot for long or short vacations. For staying, you won’t have to worry as there are lots of lodging options available. But when it comes to booking a reputed hotel in Lexington Park Maryland, every person prefers to book Comfort Inn & Suites Lexington Park Maryland.

It is equipped with all the modern comforts, a lot of business and recreational facilities to offer tourists with quality hospitality. The amenities and services offered by this hotel in Lexington Park Maryland are according to the global standards. Tourists who came to Lexington Park with a lavish budget can achieve a royal treatment at this affluent property.

Comfort Inn & Suites Lexington Park Maryland is the right choice of hotels near Colonial Sotterley Plantation and a smart selection of hotels near Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Featured amenities include a free hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, free coffee, a fitness center and business center. In-room amenities to enhance the quality and comfort of your stay include a refrigerator, microwave, a flat-screen television, a coffee maker and more.

If you want a comfortable choice of Lexington Park Maryland hotels with the amenities you need, you are looking in the right place. For a great stay no matter what brings you to the area, they have what you want at this property.

About the Hotel:

Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel is an award winning hotel in Lexington Park Maryland that offers a great stay near Naval Air Station Patuxent River at affordable price. For more information visit http://www.comfortinnlexingtonpark.com/

Contact Details:

Hotel Name: Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel

Address: 21885 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, Maryland 20653, US

Phone No.: +1 (301) 863-1051

