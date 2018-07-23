Low Code Development Platform Market 2018 Global Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Industry Profits & Analysis

Market Highlights:

Major Key Players:

Salesforce (U.S.)

OutSystems(U.S.)

Mendix(U.S.)

Google Inc., (U.S.)

Caspio(U.S.)

Appian (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

MatsSoft (U.K)

K2(U.S.)

Bizagi (U.K)

AgilePoint (U.S.)

Service now (U.S.)

Kony Inc, (U.S)

TrackVia Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the low code development market is categorized into five different regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

North America is expected to be the prominent region in the low code development platform market over the forecast period. The U.S. is the leading country in this region owing to the presence of a large number of low code development platform providers. Europe is likely to experience rapid growth in the low code development platform market over the next few years.

Increasing investment in IT solutions and enhanced demand for mobile-based apps for the business organization, Asia Pacific region is expected to have substantial growth over the forecast period 2017-2023.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segmentation:

The Low Code Development Platform Market is segmented based on type, component, deployment, organization size, and applications.

is segmented based on type, component, deployment, organization size, and applications. Based on the type, the low code development platform is sub-segmented into database app platform, process app platform, general purpose platform, and request handling platform.

On the basis of the component, it is segmented into solution and services. The solution based low code development is categorized into mobile solutions and web solutions. Furthermore, the service based low code development consists of professional services and managed services.

The deployment is sub-segmented into on-premises and on the cloud. The on the cloud is further categorized into public, private, and hybrid.

On the basis of the size of the organization, the market is sub-segmented into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

Based on the application, it is further segmented into banking, financial services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, transportation & logistics, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, construction, and others.

Target Audience:

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

System integrators

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Low code development providers

Platform integrators

