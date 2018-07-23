Non-invasive Brain Stimulation System Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2027

The function of the brain in mainly studied by using techniques such as EEG or functional MRI. Brain stimulation method is also used to study the activity of the brain. The brain stimulation method comprises of repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) and Transcranial Current Stimulation (tCS). These two techniques are used to disrupt the activity of the brain as well as it is used to enhance the brain function. These two technique are collectively known as non-invasive brain stimulation. The transcranial magnetic stimulation refers to the generation of magnetic pulses that easily transfers to the skull and other matter in the brain. The electrical potential are generated in brain, depolarizing the neurons and trigger action potentials. The tCS involves the direct or alternating current, the pair of electrode are placed over the head and one is placed over the target brain area.

The research is on its way to use brain stimulation methods in the therapeutic possibilities in the treatment of brain related disorders. The TMS and tCS has shown success rate in treating depression, tinnitus and stroke. This technique is an adjunct therapy for neurological disorder and is administered in specialty clinics, outpatient clinics, hospitals and others and does not require an overnight stay and the patient can leave home. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved non-invasive brain stimulation system for the treatment of depressive disorder. For the treatment of depressive disorder transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is approved and tCS is not deeply studied.

The stimulation devices are clinically accessed and provide safe, effective and minimally invasive treatment options. The Non-invasive Brain Stimulation System are cost-effective and the procedure can be performed in office-based treatment centers. The device is helpful as it allows physicians disposal, easy, and safe methods to modulate brain activity. Advancement in the non-invasive brain stimulation system due to research and development, companies focus on organic growth will support the physicians with the wide range of devices used on an outpatient basis and offers patients with new treatment procedure where conservative treatments do not work. This advancement will boost the non-invasive brain stimulation system in the near future

Non-invasive Brain Stimulation System Market: Drivers and Restrains

Rising incidence of neurological disease and disorder, increase in demand for minimally and non- invasive procedure, usage in outpatient basis are the factors favoring market growth over the forecast period. The use of non-invasive brain stimulation devices is gaining popularity and enabling surgeons the power, precision, and control needed for brain stimulation. The factors limiting the market growth is high treatment cost, less awareness about the devices and other treatment options prevailing in the market. Growth opportunities such as increasing market share through mergers and acquisitions and investing in emerging economics, technological advancement in Non-invasive brain stimulation system is boosting the growth of the target market

Non-invasive Brain Stimulation System Market: Overview

The Non-invasive Brain Stimulation System Market is segment based on, product type , application, end-user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the non-invasive brain stimulation market is segmented into transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) system, transcranial current stimulation (tCS) system. Based on the application segment, the non-invasive brain stimulation system market is sub-segmented on the basis chronic pain, tremor, depression, epilepsy, parkinsons disease and others. On the basis of an end user, the Non-invasive Brain Stimulation System Market is segmented on the basis of hospital, ambulatory surgical center, clinics, and specialty care units. Increase in the number of patient population will lead to a rise in the cost-effective and minimally and non-invasive surgeries

Non-invasive Brain Stimulation System Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global Non-invasive Brain Stimulation System Market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for major share as according to world health organization, growth rate of geriatric population will be higher in developed nations, especially in the U.S., Japan, and several countries in Europe. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, around 89 million people would be aged over 65 years in the U.S. by 2050. Furthermore, around 40% people in Japan would be aged over 65 years by 2060. Significant economic development has led to an increase in healthcare availability in Asia Pacific region providing an opportunity for advanced and non-invasive devices companies to penetrate Asia Pacific regions. These are some of the factors that will fuel the growth of the non-invasive brain stimulation system Market during the forecast period.

Non-invasive Brain Stimulation System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global non-invasive brain stimulation system market are NeoSync, Inc., Highland Instruments and others