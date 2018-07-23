Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market 2018 Strategy Analysis, Business Overview and Opportunities to 2023

Market Highlights:

A public key infrastructure (PKI) are policies, roles, and procedures essential to manage, distribute, digital certificates and public-key encryption with an aim to secure the transfer of electronic information. PKIs are used for encryption, authentication, bootstrapping secure communication protocols, electronic signatures, and others.

Major Key Players:

Docusign Inc.(U.S), Comodo Group Inc.(U.S), Kofax Ltd. (U.S), GoDaddy Inc.(U.S), GMO GlobalSign Inc. (U.S), Verisign Inc.(U.S), Gemalto N.V.( Netherlands), Signix Inc.(U.S), Ascertia Company (U.S), Secured Signing Limited (Australia)Entrust Data Cartd Corporation (U.S) and Identrust Inc.(U.S) among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Public Key Infrastructure market.

Verisign Inc., Comodo, GoDaddy Group, and Entrust Datacrad Corp. Are the dominat players accounting for more than 70 % of the market in 2016.

Industry News

Regional Analysis:

Public Key Infrastructure Market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas on yearly basis and advancement in technology and integration with current manufacturing environment is driving the market on global scale. Asia Pacific regions in dominating the market due to rich presence of manufacturing companies in China, India, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. The region is also one of the prominent leader in semiconductor industry and largest exporter around the world. North America stands as second largest market for Public Key Infrastructure due to technological advancement and growing IT and semiconductor industry. The region is also home to some of the key players of Public Key Infrastructure system. Europe stands as third biggest market for Public Key Infrastructure. From the past 10 years, Germany was one of the major developer of machine vision system and the trend continued till the year 2015. Rich automotive industry in this region is one of the biggest driver which is supporting the market of machine vision. Europe Public Key Infrastructure market also sees immense potential due to the growing banking, healthcare and foods and beverage industry.

Segmentation:

To generate a detailed understanding of the market the global public key infrastructure market has been segmented on the basis of services, deployment, end -users and region.

Based on services, the market has been segmented into PIN authentication, enrollment services, secure roaming, self-recovery, self-registration, others.

Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud-based, on-premise, others.

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into Healthcare and Life Sciences, Human Resources, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, BFSI, Education and Research, Others.

Based on regions, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and rest of the World.

