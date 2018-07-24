CLR Services is Specialized in Pharmaceutical Support Services Across India

CLR has been recognized as one of the Most Promising Pharmaceutical support service Providers. CLR Services is specialized in supporting pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to achieve compliance with regulatory requirements. It has a broad expertise in regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, pricing and reimbursement services, which helps clients quickly and efficiently gain access to these markets. Using the deep knowledge of our management and specialized delivery teams, we help pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies transform their operations.

CLR Services is selected by a panel of experts based on criteria for outstanding performance in areas such as industry solutions, innovation, client satisfaction and overall company performance.

CLR has well defined SLA’s / SOP’s as per needs of pharmacy unit or hospitals. We have specially designed training program for hospitals and pharmacy units. The company also helps clients find partners for good manufacturing practice (GMP) and good distribution practice (GDP). We provide comprehensive local advice, preparation and submission of medical device notifications.

At CLR we have a panel of experts that provides end to end solutions, right from development upto manufacturing of any specialized drug. We have a team of healthcare professionals, clinical specialists, customer care and technical support professionals ready to assist you. CLR delivers pharmacy specialists when necessary with pharmacists, pharmacy techs, pharmaceutical sales and other specialized teams as needed to assure our client needs.

According to the Director of http://clrservices.com/, Gaurav Pathak, “we explain a wide range of texts, including product information and medical enquiries regarding the medicine. We have a long history of multi-channel inbound support for some of the largest medical device.”

CLR facilitates patient support & care management programs to improve clinical outcomes & medication adherence. Sharp accuracy, valuable efficiencies and a notable increase in customer service excellence will be delivered at CLR services. It has highly skilled nurses & pharmacists. Our well qualified & experienced team serve 24×7 access to clinical support & information on indications , contradictions & adverse effects. Medication only works when they are taken as prescribed. Even when taken medicine can have adverse impact on one’s body.

CLR is a global leader in integrated solutions and offers a unique platform of services across the drug life-cycle from drug discovery and development through commercial manufacturing of drug product. The company provides independent certification of raw materials, intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products. It helps clients reduce their regulatory and business risks by bringing experience that bears positive results and enhances client value.

Gaurav Pathak added that “We have a pool of scientists committed to research & development programs. Our capability as an integrated service provider enables us to serve innovator and generic companies worldwide”.

He further added “Our mission is to be the preferred partner for global life sciences companies. We want to continue providing high quality scientific knowledge-based expertise that delivers quality results and improves efficiencies across the entire product life-cycle.”

Our pharmaceutical experience includes the coordination of services with prescribing physicians, verification, Rx accuracy, PBM, benefit coding, product literature etc. These services span the entire product life cycle, from pre-clinical to clinical to post-marketing activities. All paperwork and applications are managed by CLR Pharmaceutical Support Services, keeping clients informed at every step of the process.

Our clients are continuously engaged through meetings to discuss current and future requirements, and access will be available to analysts during analysis. CLR is dedicated to providing our clients outstanding services and solutions. The Company’s strength lies in its unique offerings of Pharmaceutical services across the value chain. The CLR Pharmaceutical services also monitors deadlines so that regulatory compliance is always maintained and market presence is not interrupted by regulatory issues.

Contact:

Gaurav Pathak

8888856101

sales@clrservices.com

http://clrservices.com/

CLR FACILITY SERVICES PVT. LTD.

A-3, 1st Floor, Minar Apartments,

CTS No.124/1, Plot No-83, Law College Road,

Erandwane, Pune – 411004