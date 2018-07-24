Global Organic Eggs Market Dynamics : Opportunities and Driving Factors to 2028

Global Organic Eggs Market: Overview

The global organic eggs market is poised for steadfast growth on the back of several favorable factors. As more people unearth the health and environmental benefits of organic food, commercial poultry and egg production has fall out of favor due to the heavy use of hormones, drugs, antibiotics, and practices of factory farming.

Eggs are qualified as organic if the poultry is fed organic feed, i.e., feed free of synthetic fertilizers, animal by-products, pesticides or other chemical additives. Organic egg production also requires genetically modified foods not to be fed to poultry. Organic eggs must come from poultry that are given antibiotics if only they have an infection.

In addition, organic egg production means that the laying chicken must have access to outdoors and cannot be raised in cages. Flock can have natural molting, induced molting is not allowed.

Global Organic Eggs Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising awareness about the ill-effects of chemical-laden food coupled with increasing consumption of natural and chemical-free food is stoking the demand for organic food generally. Organic farming involves cultivation of fruits and vegetables, dairy production, and rearing animals for meat and poultry that involves fewer pesticides and is better for the environment.

Organic eggs contain a high amount of omega-3 fatty acids which is needed for heart health. Omega-3 fatty acids help manage triglycerides and helps lower cholesterol. Some other benefits of organic eggs are aid in weight management, promotes healthy skin, and are good on the eyes. Also, eggs help feed brain and liver functions. This is because eggs are rich in choline, macronutrient which is needed by the body to promote healthy liver function.

Organic eggs serve a host of health benefits that may be worth the extra cost. This is because they come from chickens that are fed 100 percent organic feed sans any agricultural chemical residues.

They are loaded with vitamins, essential amino acids, and minerals to maintain good health. In addition, eggs contain trace amount of zinc, vitamin E, vitamin D, vitamin K, calcium, and Vitamin B6.

These attributes are boosting consumption of organic eggs to benefit the organic eggs market.

Global Organic Eggs Market: Competitive Outlook

Key companies operating in the global organic eggs market include Cal-Maine Foods Inc., Michael Foods Inc., LDC, Hickman’s Egg Ranch, Trillium Farm Holdings LLC, Plukon Food Group, and Sisters Food Group among others.

Global Organic Eggs Market: Geographical Outlook

Among the key regions for organic eggs, North America and Europe hold prominence mainly because of a large pool of health savvy consumers. Consumers in these regions spend large amount on organic foods that have fewer chemicals and pesticides. Prevalence of organic farming and practices of rearing animals organically for dairy and poultry in these regions account for their prominence in the organic eggs market. The widespread availability of prepared organic food due to presence of large number of food manufacturers involved in producing organic food make North America and Europe key regions for organic foods.

However, in the coming years, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as an attractive market for organic eggs. Rising urbanization and surging spending capacity of individuals in emerging economies is stoking the demand for organic food in general in the region. This is having a positive impact on the organic eggs market in the region.