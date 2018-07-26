Clinical Pharmacy Conference aims to bring together prominent educational experts, researchers and research specialists to exchange and share their experiences about all segments of Clinical Pharmacy. It also provides the disciplinary aid for researchers, experts and mentors to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns, practical challenges encountered and the results implemented in the field of Clinical Pharmacy. All commendable authors are kindly encouraged to contribute and help to shape the conference through submissions of their research abstracts, papers and e-posters.