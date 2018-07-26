Extruded Plastics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

We have produced a new premium report Extruded Plastics Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Extruded Plastics. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Extruded Plastics Market by type(low density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, high density polyethylene, polystyrene), end user(packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer Goods, electrical & electronics and others) through main geographies in the Global Extruded Plastics Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Extruded Plastics Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Extruded Plastics Market are global extruded plastics market such as, Formosa Plastics Group, SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation), Sigma Plastics Group, JM Eagle, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, AEP Industries Inc., The DOW Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC. The global extruded plastics market was worth USD 191.30 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 277.29 billion in 2024 expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2018 and 2024.

The global extruded plastics market was worth USD 191.30 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 277.29 billion in 2024 expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2018 and 2024. In terms of volume of consumption the market size of extruded plastics was 294.6 million metric tons in 2016 and it is projected to reach 376.0 million metric tons by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period 2018-2024. The global Extruded Plastics market is driven by the factors such as, growth in end user industries, growing per capita plastic consumption in emerging markets, and tremendous growth of market growth in SE Asian countries. However, volatile feedstock prices and tighter operating margins, stricter environmental norms and recycling of waste and passive sentiments over plastic consumption are likely to act as restraining factors affecting the global extruded plastics market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the world extruded plastics market in terms of dollar share, while RoW (including South America and the Middle East) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period followed by Europe. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily driven by emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia.

Segment Covered

The report on global extruded plastics market covers segments such as, type and end user. On the basis of type, the global extruded plastics market is categorized into low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, high-density polyethylene, polystyrene and others (including ABS, polyamides etc.). On the basis of end user the global extruded plastics market is categorized into packaging, building and constructions, automotive, consumer goods, electrical and electronics and others (workstations, exploration, and others).

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global extruded plastics market such as, Formosa Plastics Group, SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation), Sigma Plastics Group, JM Eagle, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, AEP Industries Inc., The DOW Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global extruded plastics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of extruded plastics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the extruded plastics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the extruded plastics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

