Global Bone Cancer Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

The global bone cancer diagnosis market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2023. Several factors such as exposure towards radiation, factures, treatment for certain cancer related drugs, and genetic disorders cause bone cancer. Robust healthcare expenditure in developed countries, genetic disorder, and development of stem cell transplant technology are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the market. Rising geriatric population is one of the major factors that contribute to the growth of the market as several diseases rise with aging. The increase in the prevalence of the Paget diseases and others are the factors that are driving the market. Major symptoms of bone cancer include pain, swelling, and fractures. When the bone cancer develops in a bone, the bone weakens.

According to the Cancer Research UK organization, 580 new cases of bone sarcoma were found in the UK during 2014. The occurrence rate of bone sarcoma is anticipated to fall by 5% in the UK by 2035, to 1 case for each 100,000 individuals by 2035. 1 in every 1,140 men and 1 out of 1,660 women will be determined to have bone sarcoma amid their lifetime. The bone cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of type, therapies and end users. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into primary bone cancer and secondary bone cancer. The primary bone cancer has been further bifurcated into osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma, Spindle cell sarcoma, and chordoma. Based on diagnosis, the market has been bifurcated into MRI scan, X-rays, CT-scan, Radionuclide bones scans, biopsy and others. On the basis of therapies, the market has been bifurcated into radiation therapies, chemotherapy, cryosurgery, surgical treatment, targeted therapy and others. According to end user, the market has been segmented into multispecialty hospitals and cancer research centers.

Geographically, the worldwide bone cancer diagnosis and therapeutics showcase is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific market is considered to be the fastest growing market globally. The rise in number of cancer patients in the APAC region is considered to rise eventually enabling bone cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market to grow. North America and Europe are considered to be the dominating markets due to various factors such as high healthcare expenditure, development in technology, support from government, rising key market players fuel the growth of the market.

The key players in the bone cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market Include Ablynz, Allergan, Aveo pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen Inc., Amura Holdings Ltd., Bayer AG, Catena pharmaceuticals Inc., Celldex therapeutics, Debiopharma Group, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Galapagos NV, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Medivir AB, Merrion Pharmaceuticals Plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc. These are the key strategic players of bone cancer diagnosis and therapeutics.

