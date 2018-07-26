Long distance moves from Western MA made easy

Springfield, MA, (July 26, 2018) – Every year, millions of Americans complete a long-distance move. Whether it’s beyond state lines or just over 150 miles from the origin address, there are solutions available to streamline the process for consumers. All Points Movers LLC believes that a move should be hassle-free for the consumer, and they have developed an outstanding business model to ensure quality and professional moves for their clients.

Based out of West Springfield, MA, All Points Movers LLC is doing their part to give the best quality move to clients. They do this by researching industry practices and adopting all the best moving techniques available. Offering free in-home estimates, they guarantee that the client knows the scope of the work and understands the price they are being charged – based on weight, distance, and associated expenses. Additionally, they have four packing options available based on the potential customer’s needs.

All Points Movers LLC goes above and beyond to ensure the safety of the items that are being moved by:

• Using soft-pad wrap on all wood and finished surfaces

• Rolling & using shrink wrap on rugs

• Shrink wrapping all upholstery items

• Using floor runners and door jamb protectors

• Using a cell-pack system for breakable items such as dishes, glassware, photos, collectibles, etc.

• Insurance and value protection

All Points Movers LLC believes in UPOD, under promise and over deliver. They exemplify this by their practices, high level of customer service and their dedication to every client. Not only do they provide excellent services, but they also take time to give back to the community. For each moving job completed, All Points Movers LLC donates a portion to a local charity.

Looking to a reliable moving company for your next cross-country move? Call All Points Movers LLC for a free estimate at 413-992-8931 or visit their website at allpointsmoversllc.com.

