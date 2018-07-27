Disulfurous Acid Market to See Incredible Growth During 2016 – 2024

Disulfurous acid or pyrosulfurous acid is an oxoacid of sulfur with the formula H2S2O5. Its salts are called disulfites or metabisulfites. Disulfurous acid is a phantom acid and does not exist in the free state. Disulfite has two directly connected sulfur atoms. The oxidation state of the sulfur atom bonded to three oxygen atoms is +5, whereas the oxidation number of the other is +3.

Disulfurous acid exhibits a molecular weight of 146.131 g/mol, while its exact mass is 145.934 g/mol. It is prepared via the thermal dehydration of sodium bisulfite or by passing sulfur dioxide over sodium carbonate. Its applications include food preservatives, additives in wines, perfumes, and scents. Disulfurous acid is also commonly used as a reducing agent, besides being employed in easily oxidized pharmaceuticals such as epinephrine hydrochloride and phenylephrine hydrochloride injections, to retard oxidation.

