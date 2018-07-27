Drip Irrigation Equipment Market Dynamics, Current Scenario & Industry Trend Forecast 2022

Global Drip Irrigation Equipment Market is expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. Drip irrigation is a regulated application of water in agriculture that lasts for long hours. The water flow takes under low pressure via plastic tube put along each row of plants. It also helps in reducing water loss by 40-60%. The basic function of irrigation is to enable and ensure water to suffice the watering needs. Irrigation water to the root of the plant and not directly to plants. The root acts as a reservoir and is much dependent on plant type, soil compaction, soil type and other factors.

Irrigation equipment for farming includes valves, backflow preventer, filter, emitters, drip tubing (drip hose), drip fittings and flush valve or end cap. Each component functions separately and specifically. Valves turn on or off the water flow via a pipe. Backflow preventer is a device that averts dirt from getting choked in drinking water. Filter, cleans the water and drip emitters has small opening that get clogged easily. Emitters regulate the speed of water and drip tubing is laid on the surface between the plants. Drip tube fittings are plastic connectors employed to attach drip tube. Flush valve removes the sediment that gets developed inside the tube which needs flushing periodically.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of drip irrigation equipment industry includes rise in demand for drip tubes and the constant need to replace drip tubes after a short period likely adds to the growth of drip irrigation equipment market. Based on segmentation by crop type, the drip irrigation equipment market includes field crops, vegetable crops and fruit & nuts. Based on segmentation by emitter, the drip irrigation equipment industry includes online and inline. Based on segmentation by component, the drip irrigation equipment market includes emitters/drippers; drip tubes/drip lines, pressure pumps and valves. Based on segmentation by application, the drip irrigation equipment market includes surface and subsurface. Geographically, drip irrigation equipment market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa.

Market Segment:

Global Drip Irrigation Equipment market competition by top manufacturers:

Netafim Limited (Israel)

Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)

The Toro Company (U.S.)

Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.)

Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel)

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp., Ltd. (China)

Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

Sistema Azud S.A. (Spain)

Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia)

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India)

EPC Industries Limited (India)

Eurodrip S.A. (Greece)

Captain Polyplast Ltd. (India)

Microjet Irrigation Systems (South Africa)

By Product Type:

By Component

Emitters/Drippers

Pressure Pumps

Drip Tubes/Drip Lines

Valves

Filters

By Emitter Type

Inline Emitters

Online Emitters

By Application:

Surface Application

Subsurface Application

