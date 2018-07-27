Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch: Smart and clean lines, a no-fuss watch

The Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch, is a classic model with a bit of vintage touch that makes it all the more attractive as vintage fashion is never out of style. The chic aura that it radiates makes it quite fashionable as an everyday wear. Yet the bold looks make it truly a men’s watch.

The Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch is a no-frill watch that will never let you down in a formal set up or informal get away in your daily life. One can carry this lightweight piece easily from one platform to another. The design speaks volume about the Italian casual fashion. The house sticks to its true essence of style and simplicity. It embodies all the intricacies and ideas of the Armani brand that leads to create the legendary mark in the fashion world.

The Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch is designed with simplicity. It has clean lines and least possible complexities. It has a pale, champagne colored leather strap with a 43mm diameter dial. A dial with gunmetal finish made of stainless steel. The dial color also is the same as the leather strap, which makes it, look all the more elegant. The color and design is well suited for females too who prefers large dials. The perfect round shape and no complex intricacies in the design makes it a good female watch. The wrist watch proposes to have all the stringent perfections that the designer brand promises.

The strap in Emporio Armani Quartz AR11116 Men’s Watch, has a simple quartz movement with three spheres. The dial a simple analog which does not show any number; the hour markers are steel colored with steel hours, minutes and seconds hands. A sleek 9mm thickness of the case makes it sit sheet-flat on the wrist. The Armani logo speaks of fashion; being a well noted brand in the fashion industry. The dial also has a date calendar that shows the number only and not the day.

To be precise, it’s a clean cut wrist watch. The Emporio Armani Watches for Men takes the fashion world in a whirlwind with its simple, elegant look. It is both cheap and modern in technology with a classic vintage look that does not burn a hole in the pocket. A watch that is not overpowering and shouts out an immense amount of exuberance!

Bottom-line: A piece that emits a fuss- free attitude and elegance is surely to be famous and win many hearts. A wrist watch, Emporio Armani Luigi Quartz Men’s Watch which, has been inspired by the days of yore , is elegant, aesthetic and yet simple. A 50-meter water resistant makes it a watch, which does not want too much of adventure or water based sports and is here to be casual. The chic watch is simply cheap and affordable, though it comes from the famous brand of Emporio Armani.