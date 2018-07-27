Flexitanks Market Is Expected to Increase to0.93 billion by 2023

Flexitanks are practical solutions in comparison with ISO tanks and drums, attributable to these factors, market players consider this as a basic alternative for saving transportation cost for non-hazardous liquids. No repositioning costs, less labour and loading costs are a portion of the variables which make this product a productive alternative for mass liquids to be transported to remote goals.

Market Highlights:

The Flexitanks Market was worth USD 0.25 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.93 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.68% during the forecast period. Expanding demand for flexible storages combined with rising concerns in regards to portability of fluids are the essential elements driving the business development. Competitive benefits, for example, cost-effectiveness, portability, foldability alongside simplicity of set up are anticipated to support demand for flexitanks market at a lively pace over the figure time frame.

Leading players Insights:

The leading players in the market are Qingdao LAF Packaging Co Ltd, Mak & Williams Flexitank Supply Ltd, Environmental Packaging, SIA Flexitanks Ltd, Braid Logistics UK Ltd, My Flexitank Industries Sdn Bhd, Kricon Group, Bulk Liquid Solutions Pvt Ltd, Büscherhoff Spezialverpackung GmbH & Co KG, Full-Pak and BLT Packing Industrial Co LTD. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Food stuffs application developed as the main application fragment and represented a share of the overall industry of 35.6% in 2015. Expanding foodstuffs trade from different nations is anticipated to encourage the demand over the figure period. The chemicals portion involved the second biggest share of the overall industry of 20.7% in 2015. Bulk synthetic transportation was generally done through ISO tanks and barrels. Nonetheless, the high cleaning and repositioning expenses of these methods of transportation constrained end-users to consider a more prudent technique using flexitanks.

Acquire Extensive sample Copy of this Report at: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/AT06925

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis :

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the quickest developing local market which represented 61% of the aggregate volume share in 2015. The district is foreseen to achieve 67.4% of the general share of the overall industry by 2024 attributable to quick industrialization and product send out from nations like Malaysia, Thailand, India, Indonesia, China, and Vietnam. Europe represented roughly 14.6% of the market in 2015 by volume. It is the essential exporter foodstuff and wine. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Spain are the major exporters of various foods, for example, organic product juices, malt extracts and olive oil.

The Flexitanks Market is segmented as follows-

Flexitanks Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Single-trip

Multi-trip

Flexitanks Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Foodstuffs

Wine & Spirits

Chemicals

Oils

Industrial Products

Pharmaceutical Goods

Any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert, please click: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/AT06925

What makes our report unique?

1) An extensive research study on the Global Flexitanks market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Flexitanks market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

Major TOC of Flexitanks Market:

Part 1. Introduction

Part 2. Executive Summary

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Market Analysis by Regions

Part 5. Flexitanks Market, By Application

Part 6. Flexitanks Market, By Services

Part 7. Flexitanks Market, By Product

Part 8. Flexitanks Market, By Region

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Global Flexitanks Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Part 11. Flexitanks Market Forecast (2018-2023)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

Feel free to get in touch for discounts and customized details: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/AT06925

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact:

Crystal Market Research

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States