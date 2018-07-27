Jeremy Rees Thomas Offers Efficient and Affordable Property Survey Services in the UK

Cardiff, UK (July 27, 2018): The Jeremy Rees Thomas Company, an independent property survey expert in the United Kingdom now offers economically priced property survey services for those looking to invest in real estate in any part of the United Kingdom. It provides survey Cardiff services in a clear, impartial and detailed manner, making customers fully aware of all the loopholes as well as benefits that could be associated with the purchase of a particular property. Property survey Bristol services are undertaken at all times of the year and are carried out in the most efficient manner, with customers never having to wait for more than a day or two to get the property survey report in hand.

Every effort is made on the part of Jeremy Rees Thomas property surveyors to provide customers with a survey report that is written in both a detailed and comprehensive manner. The property survey services are also quite easy to afford and cater to real estate buyers from both middle and high-income backgrounds in the UK.

About Jeremy Rees Thomas

Jeremy Rees Thomas established his property survey business in 1988 and has plenty of experience in the survey of all types of residential property. The approach adopted towards the investigation or survey or property is a thorough one and the advice or suggestions given in the survey report are clear and easy to understand.

For more information about Jeremy Rees Thomas visit http://www.reesthomas.co.uk/ or call 01443446903

Media Contact:

Jeremy Rees Thomas

Address: Unit 2, Talbot Green Business Centre

Talbot Green Business Park

Pontyclun

CF72 9FG

Phone: 01443 446903

Email: surveys@reesthomas.co.uk

Website: http://www.reesthomas.co.uk/

###