Senior Helpers Greater Atlanta Offers Assistance for Veterans for VA’s Aid and Attendance Benefits

[GEORGIA, 07/25/2018] — Senior Helpers Greater Atlanta helps veterans to understand further how to qualify and apply for the Veteran’s Administration’s Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit, which pays seniors for the in-home senior care they need.

The VA’s Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit is a way of honoring veterans for their services in defending freedom not only in the US but also worldwide.

How Will Veterans Benefit?

According to Senior Helpers Greater Atlanta, veterans will receive in-home care services if they qualify for the VA’s Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit. Senior Helpers, as a provider of senior health services in Alpharetta and neighboring communities, explains that in-home care services will help veterans to live comfortable and safe senior years.

The benefit awards veterans with services that include Activities of Daily Living (ADL). Trained caregivers will help them with activities like cooking, bathing, dressing, medication reminders, and other relevant tasks.

VA’s Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit is not only limited to veterans alone. Their spouses and living spouses of veterans can also qualify for this benefit as long as they meet the criteria. This benefit also caters to veterans’ spouses and living spouses of veterans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Caregivers will provide the appropriate care based on their condition.

How to Qualify for the Benefit?

Senior Helpers Greater Atlanta says millions of qualified veterans do not know they qualify for VA’s Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit. To qualify, veterans should have had at least 90 days of active service including one day of active duty in a period of war.

The in-home care provider will help veterans and others to understand if they are eligible for the benefit. It will then recommend them to an accredited veteran agent who can walk them through the application process.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers is a home care provider that caters to seniors across America. The company focuses on independent living in the home, quality of life for the client, continuity of caregivers, dependability of services, and peace of mind for the family. The in-home care provider has a team of trained, professional caregivers who assist patients with daily activities such as laundry, cooking, bathing, and taking medicines.

