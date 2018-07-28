ABG’s Vice President Has Held Many Key Positions in The Banking Sector Earlier

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (July 08, 2018) – Al Badie Group is one of the oldest businesses in the United Arab Emirates. In fact, the group was established even before the formation of the UAE. The family-run business has made a huge contribution as well for the foundation of the United Arab Emirates.

For a family-run organization with such a history, each and every top management member is selected with the utmost care. Even though the present Vice President of the group Mr. Khaled Al Badie is the son of the chairman of the group, he was not offered this position.

Even, after he completed his studies, he was not included as a part of ABG. He worked for other organizations and he held key positions in the banking and financial sectors in government and private sector before he became the Vice President of the organization. Even, he held many other positions in ABG and due to his dedication and relentless work to improve ABG by all means, the chairman of ABG has offered this position to him.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

Mr. Khaled Al Badie held positions like head of Asset Management Group, Deputy General Manager of the Investment Banking Division and Secretary of the Board of Directors at the Abu-Dhabi National Bank.

