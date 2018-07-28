Private Cloud Services Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2017-2027

Global Private Cloud Services Market: Introduction

Cloud computing enables sharing of hosted services utilizing the internet. Enterprises use an array of remote servers which are remotely placed and hosted on the Internet to store, process, manage data rather than a personal computer or a local server. Cloud computing is of various types based on the location of the cloud such as public, private, hybrid and community cloud, and based on service that the cloud is offering such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Testing-as-a-Service and others.

Private cloud is an infrastructure network which is remotely located, utilized by one enterprise or customer. The organizations can also choose on-premise private cloud, which is relatedly more expensive and the organizations would not have physical control over the infrastructure. For the enterprises the level of security and control is high while using a private network among others, but the investment in an on-premise cloud infrastructure is high.

The private cloud has similar features as a public cloud, such as self-service, scalability through a proprietary architecture.

Global Private Cloud Services Market: Drivers and Challenges

Organizations are gradually seeking a need to minimize their time spent in maintaining infrastructure without neglecting the performance, elasticity, and control on its offerings. Hence, the enterprises are switching to private cloud services to get benefited by the flexible managed services and full customization of the private cloud services that they want to choose. These factors are driving the growth of global private cloud services market.

However, an initial investment in incurring the private cloud services is significantly high to satisfy the requirements of virtualization and the management of various levels which compose the fabric to deploy, monitor, and operate the environment. The location of data and security breaches are prime concerns in private cloud services that act as challenges for the vendors to attract customers. The above factors are among the prime restraints which hinder the growth of global private cloud market.

Global Private Cloud Services Market: Segmentation

Global private cloud services market can be segmented into type of services, enterprise size, end-users, and region.

On the basis of type of services, global private cloud services market can be segmented into storage, networking, computing, backup and others.

On the basis of enterprise size, global private cloud service market can be segmented into small enterprise, medium enterprise, and large enterprise.

On the basis of end-users, global private cloud services market can be segmented into retail, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and education, energy and utility, IT and telecommunication, transportation and logistics and others

Global Private Cloud Services Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global private cloud services market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa

Adoption of private cloud services in North America market is increasing, and this region contributed to the major share of global private cloud services market. Latin America private cloud services market will have a steady growth in the forecast period owing to the growth of cloud computing in the region. Asia Pacific excluding Japan has maximum potential for growth of private cloud services owing to the adoption of digitization and various innovation by companies in cloud services in the countries such as India. Many small and medium enterprises would attract many new vendors in the region having a positive impact on the global private cloud services.

Global Private Cloud Services Market: Competition Landscape

Key vendor in the global private cloud services market includes Amazon.com, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc. Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, Inc. and SingleHop LLC