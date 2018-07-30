3D Printing Medical Devices Market Is Expected to Increase to 9.8billion by 2025

The 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is expected to be around $9.8billion by 2025.

This can be attributed to growing prevalence of osteoarthritis in elderly people, rise in number of injuries related to dental and cranio-maxillofacial due to increase in incidences of accidents, and increased awareness regarding personal care.Ease of development of customized medical products with 3D printing technology is another vital factor responsible for the growth of this market. High cost of printers and stringentregulatoryprocessesfor the approval of 3D-printed medical devicesare some of the factors restraining themarket growth.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America occupied the largest share of the 3D printing medical devices market in 2016. This growthis attributed to high adoption of technologically advanced products in the region along with emphasis on research and development initiatives. Asia-Pacific market will witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to rising awareness about 3D printing technology for medical devices and favorable government initiatives towards the development of 3D technology. For instance, in April 2014, the Japanese governmentagreed to donate $36.5 million to a consortium of Japanese companies to develop next generation 3D printers for healthcare and aerospace applications.

Competitive Insights:

Product development is one of the key strategies adopted by the companies to strengthen their product portfolio and sustain their positions in the market. For example, in March 2017, 3D systems, one of the largest players in 3D printing market, launched a next generation dental manufacturing platform based on their Figure 4 technology.This technology is expected to deliver better and more predictable treatments along with reduction in operational costs.

Some of the major players in the global 3D printing medical devices market are FabRx Ltd., Organovo Holdings,EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems, Inc., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Bio3D Technologies, Arcam AB, Stratasys Ltd., and SLM Solutions Group AG.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Plastics segment held a major share of the market in 2016, due to the fundamental utility of plastic in these devices. This segment accounted for more than two-third share of the global market in 2016. Biomaterial inks market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate from 2017 to 2025 as these inks are the fundamental components required for 3D bio-printing.

Organization & Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printing market was the largest market in 2016. This technology scans X&Y cross-sections on the surface of a powder bed to selectively fuse powdered material. PolyJet / inkjet 3D printing market is projected to dominate the segment over the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as ability of polyjet printers to ensure precise details and smooth surfaces, its growing demand and increasing applications in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Orthopedic implants segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2016.3D printing has enormous applications in orthopedics to develop patient specific orthopedic implants and casts, which perfectly match the individual’s anatomy. Therefore, this segment is expected to outgrow the other applications during the forecast period.

