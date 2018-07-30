High investment flow for Research and Development is promoting the growth of Europe Agrigenomics Market

Agrigenomics is the observation of the genetic makeup of plants and how these genes play an element to supply the crop. The application of subsequent-era sequencing (NGS) and gene expression performs an essential component in Agrigenomics studies. Those technologies have contributed to the Agrigenomics market as they help to apprehend the evolution of plant, yield optimization, phylogenetic courting, pest control, disorder resistance, strain tolerance and optimization of growth for food and biofuels.

Drivers and Restraints:

Technological improvements in the Agrigenomics together with post-sequencing analysis strategies, authority’s initiations for enhancing the crop yield, a growth in R&D sports for the innovation of newer checks, and rise in funding from non-public and public sectors, rise in demand for crop and livestock, government initiatives to support studies and enhance crop productivity, and surge in demand for genomic databases with the aid of livestock breeders are anticipated to fuel the growth of Agrigenomics market over the forecast period.

However, stringent guidelines for genetic test approvals, lack of professional researchers, and excessive price of testing might bog down the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy. Europe accounted for the largest share of the market in terms of sales in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to keep for the duration of the forecast period. The robust increase of the market in the area can be attributed to the full-size technological advances, properly-installed healthcare infrastructure, and recognition for research and improvement.

The leading players of the market include Eurofins Scientific Se (Luxembourg) , Agilent Technologies’ Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific’ Inc. (U.S.) ,LGS Limited. (U.K.) ,Illumina’ Inc. (U.S.) , Zoetis’ Inc. (U.S.) ,Neogen Corporation (U.S.), Galseq Srl Via Italia (Italy) , Agrigenomics’ Inc. (U.S.) ,Biogenetic Services’ Inc. (U.S.)

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

