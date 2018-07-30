Reactive Dyes Market Key Players, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2026

Reactive dyes are among the class of organic compounds that are primarily used for dyeing textiles. Reactive dyes possess properties to form covalent bonds with substrates that are to be colored, and they also form chemical bonds with fiber, which is the main component of cotton fibers. Reactive dyes become a part of the fiber, making it is less likely to be washed away. Reactive dyes are primarily used in the cotton, silk, nylon, and wool textile industries. Any fluctuations in these industries directly impacts the reactive dyes market.

The reactive dyes market is driven by the textile and leather industries. The textile industry is a prominent end-user industry of the reactive dyes market and is anticipated to expand significantly in the next few years due to various factors such as rise in disposable income, increase in population and changing consumption trends. Moreover, frequently changing fashion trends along with rise in popularity of branded clothes is expected to drive the textile industry and thus the reactive dyes market during the forecast period. However, stringent laws imposed by various government are expected to hinder the reactive dyes market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the reactive dyes market can be segmented into cotton, paper, nylon, leather, and others.

In terms of type, the reactive dyes market can be classified into cold brand reactive dyes, hot brand reactive dyes, highly exhaust (HE) reactive dyes, mild exhaust (ME) reactive dyes, and others. Cold brand reactive dyes are applied at very low temperatures of 25 °C to 50 °C as they are highly reactive with fiber at this temperature. Medium brand reactive dyes are applied at medium temperatures of 40 °C to 60 °C as their reactivity with fiber is medium. Low brand reactive dyes have very low reactivity with fiber as compared to medium and high brand reactive dyes. They are applied at temperatures of 60 °C to 90 °C.

Based on geography, the reactive dyes market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific constitutes a dominant share of the reactive dyes market due to high demand from industries such as paper, textile, leather, etc. Europe also holds a prominent market share after Asia Pacific in terms of value as well as volume. Germany, Italy, and the U.K. demand high volumes of reactive dyes.

