Sodium Fluoride Market Forecast to 2026 by Key Manufacturers, Growth and Demand

Sodium fluoride can be defined as a commonly used chemical compound for medication purpose. It is an inorganic salt of the combination of sodium and fluorine. It is generally colorless in nature having solid crystalline shape. Sodium fluoride is usually employed as a source of fluoride ions in applications such as toothpaste and other dental care products, water treatment, insecticide & pesticide, pharmaceuticals, preservatives, reagents, and glass etching. Sodium fluoride is primarily used to prevent tooth decay in children older than six months, especially in areas where the content of fluoride is low in drinking water.

Sodium fluoride is toxic inorganic chemical due to its fluoride content it may cause fluoride poisoning in case of overdosage. Common health disorders include general weakness, stomach pain, irritation, vomiting, appetite loss, nausea, ulcers, cardiac arrhythmia, hypocalcemia, nervous system disorders, dental fluorosis, and skeletal fluorosis. In rare cases, it may lead to osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. Sodium fluoride is an ionic compound, which when dissolved, gives separate Na+ and F ions. Akin to sodium chloride, it crystallizes in a cube where both Na+ and F− occupy octahedral coordination sites. Sodium fluoride is produced by neutralizing hydrofluoric acid or hexafluorosilicic acid, which are the byproducts of fluorapatite. Fluorapatite is produced from phosphate rock during the production of superphosphate fertilizer. Neutralizing agents generally include sodium hydroxide and sodium carbonate.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into dental products, water treatment, insecticides & pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and others (including reagent, pH controller, glass etchant, and preservatives). Sodium fluoride is primarily used as the basic ingredient in toothpastes and dental care products. In water treatment application, sodium fluoride is used as an anticoagulant agent in industrial as well as municipal waste water treatment.

It is also used as a reagent in the manufacturing of fluorocarbons in addition to a variety of chemicals. It is widely used for synthesis and extraction of several metals and metal products in the metallurgy industry. The sodium fluoride market is driven by the rise in demand in water treatment applications and personal care products, especially toothpaste and dental care products. However, increase in awareness about the harmful effects of fluoride poisoning is the major restraint of the sodium fluoride market.

