Worldwide Dispersing Agents Market 2018 Top Manufacturers, Growth Driver, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2023

Global Dispersing Agents market 2018 Industry Report offers decisive insights into the overall Global Dispersing Agents industry along with the market dimensions and evaluation for the duration 2018 to 2022.

Synopsis of Dispersing Agents Market:

High molecular dispersing agents are considered to be more effective than the low molecular dispersing agents. The growing demand from the end use industries is a major factor driving the growth of the global dispersing agents market. Some of the key end-user industries using dispersing agents are building and construction, paints & coatings, pulp & paper, oil & gas, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and detergents among others. The growing development of manufacturing units and industries in the developing regions are expected to boost the market during the forecast years. The global dispersing agents market is expected to expand at an encouraging CAGR during the forecast years. However, the volatility in the cost of raw materials and lack of research and development activities in the industry is anticipated to be the major restraining factor for market growth.Dispersants are also known as dispersing agents or plasticizers. They are non-surface active polymers used for the prevention of clumping and to help in separation of particles. These agents consist of surfactants, which act as chemical compounds and reduces surface tension, in turn, preventing the coagulation or settling of particles. Dispersants help in maintaining uniformity in mixtures, which makes them suitable for the use as additives in paints, medicines, and gasoline. Dispersing agents with weight 5000 to 30000g/mol are termed as high molecular dispersants whereas dispersing agents with weight ranging from 1000 to 2000g/mol are known as low molecular dispersants.

Dispersing Agents Market Key Players:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Cytec Industries

Air Products & Chemicals

Emerald Performance Materials

Meadwestvaco Corporation

Croda International

The Lubrizol Corporation

Dispersing Agents Market Regional Analysis:

The Global Dispersing agents market is segmented across five regions: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to show a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of industries and urbanization is fuelling the growth of Global Dispersing agents in the developing countries of Asia Pacific. Moreover, the presence of most populated economies such as India and China has augmented the building & construction and automotive sector, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. China, Japan, and India are the key consumers of Global Dispersing agents in this region. North America is the third largest Global Dispersing agents market. The developed end-user industries such as transportation, building & construction, and paint & coatings among others are contributing substantially to the market growth. Moreover, the Shale gas revolution in the region has surged the oil and gas activities, especially in the U.S. which is further adding to the demand for Global Dispersing agents.

Dispersing Agents Market Segmental Analysis

The global Global Dispersing agents market is segmented into type and end-user industry. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into suspension, solution, colloid, powder, and others. On the basis of the end-user industry, the global Global Dispersing agent market is further bifurcated into building & construction, paints & coatings, pulp & paper, detergent, oil & gas, agriculture industry, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Dispersing Agents Market Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Targeted Audience:

Global Dispersing agents market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Global Dispersing agents market

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

