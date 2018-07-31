In-Line Process Viscometer (ILPV) Market : Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast upto 2018

Transparency Market Research has published a research report pertaining to the chemicals and materials industry, titled “In-Line Process Viscometer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth And Forecast, 2010 – 2018”. The report aims to provide a complete roundup of all the factors that govern the global ILPV market and provides a market forecast accordingly. According to the report, the global in-line process viscometer market is expected to be growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2013 to 2018. At this expected rate, the market’s 2012 worth of US$91.2 million is estimated to elevate to US$144.6 million by 2018.

The key driver for the global ILPV market is the global chemicals and petroleum industries. Their collective impact on the global ILPV market is sufficient to drive it towards growth in the coming years, states the report.“For our forecast period of 2013 to 2018, the global ILPV market’s revenue generation from the petroleum industry alone is expected to grow at an admirable CAGR of 6.3%. We also expect the global ILPV market to display an even higher CAGR of 6.5% in its revenue generation from the food and beverages industry”, said a TMR analyst.

The analyst also says that the report explains the effect other end users of in-line process viscometers can have on the global market for it, including the industries of lubricants, adhesives, construction, paints and inks, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and wire and cables.The report also says the dominant force in the global ILPV market – the petrochemicals market – is creating a large scope for its use in paints, coatings, and lubricants. ILPVs are a core component of these markets, as they are required to accurately measure the viscosity of production goods.

The report also analyzes the various restraining factors that affect the global ILPV market, such as the volatility in raw material prices and the exceedingly competitive nature of the market.The report says that the leading region in the global ILPV market in terms of revenue is Asia Pacific. The region is currently growing at a CAGR of 6.6% within the report's forecast period. North America and Europe are showing comparatively slower growth rates and are expected to maintain the slow but consistent growth for the next few years.

Two of the biggest emerging economies in Asia Pacific – India and China – are the prime drivers of the region’s progress in the global ILPV market. North Africa and the Middle East are also showing substantial growth in their share in the global ILPV market for the forecast period.The key players listed in the research report include LAMY RHEOLOGY, proRheo GmbH, Brookfield Engineering Laboratories Inc., and SOFRASER. The report provides a company profile and strategy analysis for each top player.

