Worldwide, the Cloud Backup market at $21.7 billion market in 2017, is expected to reach $190.5 billion by 2024. Growth is a result of the implementation of the digital economy.
Worldwide Cloud Backup has many applications: IoT, the Internet of things is the largest. Self-driving cars, drones, robots, artificial intelligence, and data center core storage.
Cloud-backup markets get really, really big by 2024, $190.5 billion. The reason is that all computing moves to the cloud and all smart devices and IoT store data in the cloud. Augmented reality, self-driving cars, robots, drones all generate significant amounts of data from small smart devices and processors inside things.
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
• IBM
• Amazon
• Microsoft
• Iron Mountain Incorporated
• Veeam Software
Key Topics
• Cloud Backup Markets
• Cloud Virtual Machine
• Platform Stack-Services
• Mega Data Centers
• Cloud CSP
Table of Contents
Abstract: Cloud Back-up Markets Grow as The Enterprise Moves from Data Center to Cloud 1
Cloud Back-up Executive Summary 15
Cloud Back-up Market Forecasts, SMB and Smart Devices 15
1. Cloud Back-up: Market Description and Market Dynamics 17
1.1 Cloud Back-up 17
1.2 High-Performance Switches Implement Software Defined Data Center 19
2. Cloud Back-up Market Shares and Forecasts 20
2.1 Cloud Back-up Market Driving Forces 20
2.1.1 Value of Cloud Back-Up Companies Is the Customer Base That Can be Converted to Cloud 22
2.2 Cloud Back-up Market Shares 22
