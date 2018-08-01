Global Electrical Coupler Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2018 – 2026

Electrical Couplers are power devices that allow electric equipment to be connected to alternating current power sources. Electric couplers provide trainline connections for various electrical circuits such as propulsion, braking, door operation, communications, lighting, and electronic networks. Electric couplers are designed for automatic shutters to cover contacts when uncoupled. Couplers are utilized for establishing secure electric connections in machines and equipment that work on different frequencies and voltages. They have high impact strength and offer superior resistance to the flow of electric current. They differ in voltage and current rating, shape, size, and type of connectors.

Electrical couplers adhere to standards because protection of circuits against an electrical conduit requires the right fittings to make power distribution systems work properly. Rise in construction and development activities fuel demand for electric connectors.

Global Electrical Coupler Market: Drivers

Moreover, rise in installation of electrical coupler in residential sector is expected to boost the market in the coming years. Safety features and guidelines to use electrical coupler incorporated into industries and corporations act as key drivers of the market. However, decrease in industrial growth rate may hamper the electrical couplers market.

Electrical couplers can be placed in cables or overhead areas. The connectors safeguard from faults such as overcurrent, overload, overvoltage, earth fault, short circuit fault, and any other instability that would initiate the operating of other safety equipment. Electric couplers are used in single-/three-phase networks, network diversions, and in industrial and commercial application areas.

Based on type, the electrical coupler market can be segmented into bottom mounted, top mounted, side mounted, advance, and fixed mechanical coupler head. In terms of voltage, the electric coupler market can be divided into low, medium, and high voltage.

Based on application, the electric coupler market can be classified into residential, industrial, automotive, and utility. The industrial and automotive segments are expected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global electrical coupler market are Eaton Corporation Plc, Power Deliver Products Inc., Sibass Electric Private Limited, Flucon Components, TJB Inc., Jetronics, Terminal Technologies, and Bridge Port Fittings.