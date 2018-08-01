Laboratory Filtration Market Size l Global Industry Report 2023

Filtration is a process by which is two different states of materials are separated like separating solids from liquids or gases from liquids. The major applications of filtration are microbial analysis, virus removal, research laboratories, and water purification. Laboratory filtration is done in several fields like pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and Biotechnology etc.

Laboratory Filtration Market Size is anticipated to grow at a 7.2% CAGR from 2018 To 2023 and it is estimated that the global market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.33 billion by 2023.The growing interest in research activities, increasing advancement in the quality of the filtration equipment, and the increase in the application of filtration in general across the fields are driving the growth of the market.

Factors like high investment required for establishing filtration equipment in laboratories and restrictions against usage of filtration equipment may hinder the market growth.

Layer channels are the most stretched out utilized lab filtration arrangement took after by microplates and channel papers. Vast scale utilization of film filtration in test arrangement, cleansing, arrangement filtration, venting, gas filtration, and other such applications have asked the development of layer filtration section. Microfiltration discovers application in pharmaceuticals, sustenance and refreshment, biopharmaceuticals businesses. Procedures that include fast immobilization and determination of cleaned or unfractionated proteins discover expansive scale utilization of microfiltration and ultrafiltration methods. Among the end-clients, biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals portion rule this market as of now.

North America occupies the majority of the market share owing to the presence of major key players and major advancements in research technology. However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing population and the rising economies of the developing nations.

Some of the major manufacturers of the Laboratory filtration market include Merck Millipore and Pall Corporation, GE Healthcare, Sartorius Group, 3M Purification Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cantel Medical Corporation, Cuno, Dow Water & Process Solutions, FilmTec Corporation, GE Healthcare and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation.

