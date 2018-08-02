A Recent Study Says That Pesticides Market Will Make a Huge Impact by 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a Pesticides Market Report, By Product, By Application & by Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

The market research report, Global Pesticides Market 2019-2024, has been prepared based on a deep market analysis with inputs from Market experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this Global market.

A pesticide is a chemical or a biological agent such as a virus or disinfectant that kills pests. Nowadays, the use of pesticides is so common that the term pesticide is often treated as synonymous with plant protection product. Pesticides are often used to eradicate or control a variety of agricultural pests which could damage crops and livestock and reduce farm productivity.

Key factors driving the pesticides market are arable land, increasing population and requirement for improving crop yields. Also, increase in global population results to rise in food demand. The growing percentage of calorie intake is also an additional factor for rising food demand. The demand for bio-pesticides and adoption of herbicide-resistant crop by farmers is also driving this market. Whereas, regulatory authorities such as EPA (Environment Protection Agency) often come up with strict laws related to restricting the use of pesticides and the increasing awareness about ill-effects of pesticides is expected to hamper this market.

Ask for Sample PDF of report at https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1695

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises United States, Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America are the key countries whereas in Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key countries covered in the report.

Global Pesticides Market Is Segmented On The Basis of Product:

The global pesticides market is generally segmented based on product, application, and geography. By product, this market is segmented into synthetic pesticides and biopesticides. Synthetic pesticides are further classified into synthetic herbicides, synthetic insecticides, synthetic fungicides, synthetic rodenticides and synthetic larvicides whereas biopesticides are classified into bioherbicides, bio insecticides, bio fungicides, bio rodenticides and bio larvicides. Generally, insecticides are used to kill insects, herbicides to kill weeds, rodenticides to kill rodents and fungicides to control fungi.

Global Pesticides Market Is Led By Leading Manufacturers:

The key competitors of this market profiled in the report are Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Formerly Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd), American Vanguard Corporation, Arysta LifeScience, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Bioworks Inc, Cheminova A/S, Chemtura AgroSolutions, Dow AgroSciences LLC, DuPont, FMC Corporation, IsAgro Spa, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc, Monsanto Company, Natural Industries -Novozymes, Nufarm Ltd, Syngenta International AG, Valent Biosciences Corp, Patents Scenario, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical and UPL Ltd.