The Dynamic Landscape of the Wind Power Market in Spain: Ken Research

Wind energy promotes the usage of clean form of energy couples with an infinite supply ensuring that the energy production does not stop. For the companies, organizations and governments that concerned with providing a safer environment for future generation by ensuring energy production from renewable sources rather than non-renewable sources, and then wind energy could be the way to go for. In Europe, countries like Denmark and Netherlands have developed huge wind energy farms and recently Spain was the one country that has sanctioned the setting up of huge wind energy farms. Currently it is ranked among the top 5 countries with the largest wind power generation capacity. Not only has this, but the growth in the installed capacity been huge in the recent year which is expected to be carried to the future years. The installed capacity has witnessed a sharp increase in the recent years. Not only this but the wind power companies that manufacture the turbines and storage units are also the market leaders in this segment which has greatly stimulated the wind power market in Spain.

Due to the growth that has been given to this sector, many companies have also entered this market space developing technologies that are related to electricity generation, storage, capacity, wind data logging and components. According to the study, ‘Wind Power in Spain, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018 – Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles’, some of the major companies that are currently functioning in the Spanish wind power market includes RWE AG, Renovalia Energy, S.A., Iberdrola, S.A., FersaEnergiasRenovables, S.A., Eolica Navarra SL, EoliaRenovables de Inversiones, SCR, S.A., Enerfin S.A., Enel Green Power S.P.A., Endesa, S.A., EDP Renovaveis, S.A., Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S.A. and AccionaEnergia, S.A.

All these companies are deploying new technologies and that too at cost efficient rates which have resulted in their market leadership. The reason for the shift to energy production via renewable form of energy is quite different for Spain as compared to other regions. Most countries try these resources due to environmental degradation however, Spain due to its rising economic growth ultimately led to a shortage of energy production which had to be met via other forms of energy generation and wind energy was the most feasible one.

The objective of the Spanish government is twofold. First being the reduction in dependence on imported oil. Studies suggest that Spain due to its geographical position and lack of natural resources is one the most dependent on imported oil. In order to reduce this dependence, government aims to satisfy the needs by promoting wind energy. The second objective is to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are closely associated with usage of non-renewable forms of energy.

The completion landscape in this industry is not very intense with many start-ups and other types of companies setting up their production units in Spain. They are aggressively investing huge amount in new technologies to ensure cheaper and more efficient energy production. The future of this industry is expected to be bright which is set to be taken to the future years as well.

To know more click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/clean-technology/wind-power-spain-generation/152704-103.html

Related Reports:

https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/clean-technology/wind-power-brazil-generation/152702-103.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/clean-technology/wind-power-turkey-generation/152727-103.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

0124-4230204