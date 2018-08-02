THE EDGE by Future Electronics Features Nichia’s Breakthrough Optisolis White LEDs

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 2, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing the revolutionary new Optisolis line of white LEDs from Nichia in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The Optisolis familyof white LEDs from Nichia delivers ultra-high Color Rendering Index (CRI) values. Their light output has the closest possible match to that of natural light, the result of the application of proprietary Nichia blue chip and phosphor technology.

Lighting equipment manufacturers can use Optisolis LEDs to enable artificial lighting schemes in which all colors appear almost exactly as they would under the light of the reference light source. And since ultraviolet emissions are almost non-existent in the Optisolis spectrum, degradation caused by irradiation is dramatically reduced compared to the damage caused by the UV emissions from other commercially available LEDs.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click this link http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/July2018/IntelligentLighting/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in intelligent lighting solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Nichia products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

