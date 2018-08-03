Activewear Market Size to reach $567 billion by 2024 – KBV Research

According to a new report published by KBV research, the Global Activewear Market size is expected to reach $567 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Fashion Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts market held the largest share in the Global Active wear Market by Product in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.6 % during the forecast period. The Fashion Brand market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.1% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market was the major revenue generating region in the Global Active wear Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/activewear-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Asics Corporation, Nike, Inc., Gap Inc., Puma Se, Under Armour, Inc., Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., North Face, Inc., and PVH Corp.
Global Activewear Market Size and Segmentation
By Product
Ready to Wear
Fashion Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts
Rash Guard, Wet Suit, & Swim Wear
Shoes (Sports Shoes, Aqua Shoes, & Aqua Socks)
Fashion Brand
By Fabric
Polyester
Nylon
Neoprene
Polypropylene
Spandex
Cotton
Others (Rayon and Lyocell)
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Adidas AG
Columbia Sportswear Company
Asics Corporation
Nike, Inc.
Gap Inc.
Puma Se
Under Armour, Inc.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc.
North Face, Inc.
PVH Corp.
