ADAVI is here to give you a saudade musical experience in the upcoming 18th edition of ‘Arise’ – A musical extravaganza by Artist Aloud & Hard Rock Cafe

After-work parties are the best time to relax and catch up with friends. To ensure that you enjoy your weekday evenings like never-before, Artist Aloud in association with Hard Rock Cafe presents the 18th edition of ‘Arise’, an evening of live performances.

ADAVI, a quartet, rock ‘n’ roll music band based in Hyderabad is all set to take Hyderabad music aficionado on a spellbound musical journey. ADAVI, which translates to forest or wild in Telugu, is a state of benevolent solitude. ‘Arise’ brings this understanding in the form of the musical band – ADAVI, where you can experience bluesy and conscious thoughts imbibed in soulful music.

When: 7th August 2018

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Hyderabad

Time: 8 pm onwards

Entry: Free