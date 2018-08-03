Center for Hospice Care Allows Patients to Access Hospice Care Even Without Physician Referral

The community-based organization provides provide schedule-based services for patients, helping them better manage their pain and other physical symptoms.

[SOUTH BEND, 08/03/2018] — Center for Hospice Care opens its doors for patients who want to access hospice care even without referrals from their physicians, family members, clergy, friends, or others. The center will advise individuals and provide information at any stage of their condition.

Additionally, the admission team will work closely with the right people to assist in facilitating a referral and admission to the center’s program. They will set a schedule convenient to family members to discuss the patient’s unique needs.

What is Hospice Care?

According to the Center for Hospice Care, hospice care helps patients with a life-threatening illness to live a comfortable life and not in pain. This applies to patients who stopped taking intense and life-extending treatment.

A hospice team, (consisting of the patient’s physician, nurses, spiritual care counselors, social workers, trained community volunteers, home health aides, or hospice medical doctor) will provide schedule-based services.

Patients could better manage the pain and other physical symptoms through hospice. The hospice team will also offer emotional support and spiritual counseling for both patients and family.

The Center for Hospice Care further has emergency care service that is available 24 hours per day and seven times a week. Patients or family members can call the center at any time.

Who Qualifies for Hospice Care?

The Center for Hospice Care explains that anyone who has a life-limiting illness can benefit from hospice, regardless of their age, gender, or race. The center delivers services that help control symptoms for patients with:

• Late stages of heart, lung, and kidney diseases

• Neuromuscular diseases

• Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia

• Stroke

• AIDS

• Cancer

Furthermore, the Center for Hospice Care states that most health insurance programs, like Medicare and Medicaid, offer coverage for hospice care. Physicians may recommend hospice if they think the patient has limited time to live or if the disease is no longer treatable.

About the Center for Hospice Care

The Center for Hospice Care is a not-for-profit, community-based organization that concentrates on improving a patient’s quality of life via hospice, grief counseling, home health, and community education. The organization serves patients in Northern Indiana.

Established in 1978, the Center for Hospice Care is now the leading local care services provider for individuals with severe, advanced illnesses. For more information, visit https://www.cfhcare.org today.