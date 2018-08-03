Crest Pumps – The Flexible Design of Vertical Pumps

Crest Pumps has the ability to supply specialist pumps at competitive prices on short lead times. This is particularly true of its range of vertical pumps that can be easily adapted to fit into customers’ installation constraints without compromising efficiency or delivery time.

New Milton, Hampshire, United Kingdom., August 03, 2018 — Crest Pumps has the ability to supply specialist pumps at competitive prices on short lead times. This is particularly true of its range of vertical pumps that can be easily adapted to fit into customers’ installation constraints without compromising efficiency or delivery time.

James Dashwood, MD of Crest Pumps, says “A typical example is when one of our customers specifically needed a pump capable of being able to run dry and have an immersion depth of 750 mm to replace another manufacturer’s pump that was continually failing. Normally our engineers would specify the CSS range, which is a cantilever shaft design and perfectly fits the application except that in this instance the customer had very limited headroom above his plant. Our solution was to manufacture a standard pump end but with a modified mounting plate that would fit exactly into the existing pipework. The problem of the lack of headroom was solved by mounting turning the motor 180 degrees and driving the pump by a V-belt.”

James added “Another example was a customer which needed a pump for plating tank recirculation to replace a foreign pump that was on a long lead time. We suggested our standard VSL pump with a modified mounting plate and shorter stem length that would exactly fit into the existing installation. We offer this as a standard pump to this customer on a lead time of 3-5 days.”

Manufactured in the UK by Crest Pumps, the CSS and VSL Plastic vertical pumps are proven to stand the test of time offering solid performance constantly throughout the pumps lifetime. And because of their run dry capability, minimise both operational costs and maintenance costs whilst keeping processes running efficiently and reliably. The vertical plastic pumps are available in a variety of materials including polypropylene, PVC, PVDF and 316 stainless steel.

Crest Pumps is a UK based business in operation since 1973, it manufactures and distributes Corrosion Resistant, High Quality and Highly Efficient Chemical Centrifugal Pumps for all process industries. Crest Pumps UK manufacturing base enables its in-house manufactured Horizontal and Vertical Chemical Centrifugal Pumps to surpass industry expectations through design and manufacturing flexibility to meet clients’ exact requirements. With over 45 years experience in manufacturing, supplying and distributing chemical pumps, Crest Pumps expert engineers are on hand to help with any application. Customer service is a top priority for Crest Pumps. For more information, contact Crest Pumps

Contact:

James Dashwood

Crest Pumps

7 Queensway

Stem Lane Ind Est

New Milton, Hampshire BH25 5NN

+44 0 1425 627700

georgina@sambecketts.com