Global Manual Motor Starters Market 2018 : Analysed by Buisness Growth, Development Factors, Applications & Future Prospects

Manual motor starters are electro-mechanical protection devices for the main circuit. They are used mainly to switch motors manually ON/OFF and protect them fuse less against short-circuit, overload and phase failures. Fuse less protection with a manual motor starter saves costs, space and ensures a quick reaction under short-circuit condition, by switching off the motor within milliseconds. Fuse less start combinations are setup together with contactors.

About the price, the High-end products is expensive than the most commonly used products; the price of product from different manufacturers is very different, Europe and US’s product is expensive than Japan and China. Usually, EU and US’s product price is several times than domestic product.

New enterprise can cooperate with the leading company, such as Siemens, and also must strengthen the study of the product, to promote the company’s products to obtain industry competitiveness and market share.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Manual Motor Starters will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 910 million by 2023, from US$ 680 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Manual Motor Starters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

DC Manual Motor Starters

AC Manual Motor Starters

Segmentation by application:

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Industrial Manufacturing

Mining Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Fuji Electric

GE

Eaton

Rockwell Automation (Allen-Bradley)

CHINT

Emerson Electric

Lovato Electric

Sprecher + Schuh

Hubbell

LS Industrial Systems

FANOX

