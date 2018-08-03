High Cost of Balsa Core Materials may Obstruct Growth in Asian Markets: Ken Research

Balsa core materials are cost-effective and can be tailored for any specific applications as per requirements. Balsa trees grow rapidly; therefore, there is a huge demand for their core materials. They are extensively used in production of boats, transportation, wind turbines blades, and structural composite panels. They possess high specific stiffness, rigidity and enhanced moisture resistance that makes it the most material suitable for wide range of applications. Sandwich panel of balsa wood cores are used in lightweight aircrafts construction for high compressive and tensile strength. Hovercraft, aircraft, and helicopter designers prefer balsa wood core materials in the manufacturing processes.

Monolayer and multilayer are the various types of balsa core materials available in Asian markets. Various applications of balsa core materials in Asia are wind energy, aerospace, marine, transportation, construction, and others. Geographically, balsa core materials market in Asia is spread across China, Japan, India, Korea, Saudi Arabia and other regions. The leading players in balsa core materials market in Asia are DIAB, 3A Composites Core Materials, Bcomp Ltd, Carbon-Core Corp, CoreLite, Gurit, Evonik Industries AG, I-Core Composites and Nord Compensati. Balsa core materials market is fragmented due to many players. Mergers and acquisitions of balsa core material manufactures and technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities within the Asian markets.

According to the study “Asia Balsa Core Materials Industry Situation and Prospects Research Report”, maritime transport is a cost-effective way to transporting goods and raw materials around the world. Majority of the trading activities are performed through the sea accounting for a major share in Asia’s economy. Dry cargo shipments and tanker trades such as crude oil, petroleum products, and gas demand for balsa core materials such as balsa core sheets for packaging and as support systems. The need for security systems within the economies has led to a demand for fighter, attack, and bomber aircraft in their military sector that are utilizing balsa core composite materials in the manufacturing processes.

The increasing demand for cost-effective, environment-friendly generation systems and implementation of stringent government regulations to reduce emission of greenhouse gases has led to adoption of balsa core composite materials in various manufacturing process. Wind energy sector is the major consumer of balsa core materials in the manufacturing and establishment of the industry. It prefers lightweight materials for better energy production.

The development of the military, aerospace, marine and wind power industries in the emerging economies such as India, China, Korea, and Japan has led to a huge demand for lightweight composite materials such as balsa core materials. The multilayer segment in of balsa core materials is projected to be the most lucrative segment in Asian markets, due to its higher energy absorption property as compared to its monolayer materials. High cost of balsa core materials is expected to hinder Asian balsa core materials market growth over the next few years.

