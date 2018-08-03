IBC 2018: Draka shows UHD series for transmission of 4K signals

Cologne, August 2nd, 2018. Draka presents the UHD cable series for the transmission of 4K signals at this year’s IBC. The cable manufacturer will also be exhibiting the entire range of coaxial cables for the 1080i, 720p and 1080p transmission standards. The international trade fair for media, entertainment and technology will take place from 14th to 18th September in Amsterdam.

Draka presents the broadcast standard of the future at IBC 2018 with its UHD series for 4K applications. According to SMPTE ST 2082, the format transmits 4K video signals with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a data stream of 12 Gbit/s. This corresponds to a half clock frequency of 6 GHz. The standard also provides for a maximum allowed attenuation of 40 dB. Draka has developed coaxial cables for 4K applications based on these specifications.

For example, the new UHD series includes the UHD50 and UHD100, which Draka designed with the needs of OB truck manufacturers in mind, such as compliance, with outer cable diameters of 4.5 and 7 millimeters. Draka has achieved this through higher dielectric foaming and a silver-plated, size-optimized, inner conductor.

“A discussion is currently taking place on the market about higher data streams. 4K is playing an ever-increasing role in this. Currently, 4K transmissions in Quad Link (4 x 3 Gbit/s) are carried out for technical reasons. In practice, however, this proves to be uneconomical. A single link transmission at 12 Gbit/s is desirable”, explains Marc-Oliver Hentschel, Product Manager Broadcast at Draka.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to find out about the entire portfolio of coaxial cables for 1080i, 720p and 1080p video signals. For example, via the 0.6/2.8AF cable, which is typically used in the infrastructure of OB trucks and enables a cable length of up to 90 meters.

The IBC International Broadcast Convention

With around 1,700 exhibitors and over 59,000 international visitors, the IBC International Broadcasting Convention Amsterdam is one of the most important events for radio, film and television. It combines all forms of electronic media content and covers the entire spectrum of media creation, management and provisioning. The conference of IBC from 13 to 17 September will also present the latest state of the art in broadcasting technology and provide an opportunity for networking, knowledge and experience exchange.

Visit Draka at IBC 2018 in Amsterdam, Hall 12, Booth C31.